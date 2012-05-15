* Seeks to undermine Republican's economic credentials
* Romney camp fires back, alleges stimulus waste
* Obama hints at repeal of Defense of Marriage Act
By Jeff Mason and Alister Bull
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, May 14 President Barack
Obama's campaign released a video on Monday calling Mitt
Romney's private equity firm a job-killing "vampire" that ran a
steel mill into the ground, signaling a new effort to carve into
Romney's image of corporate success.
The Obama campaign's six-minute video - a shorter version of
which will air on TV stations in the key states of Iowa, Ohio,
Pennsylvania, Virginia and Colorado - came as the president's
team sought to draw dramatic contrasts between Obama and Romney,
the presumed Republican nominee for president.
Two days after Romney tried to woo conservative evangelical
Christians in a commencement speech at Jerry Falwell's Liberty
University in Lynchburg, Virginia, Obama spoke at Barnard
College, a women's school in New York City, and urged the
graduates to fight for a more equitable and tolerant nation.
"Fight not just for a seat at the table," Obama said, noting
that women now make up nearly half the work force and have moved
into leadership positions in many companies. "Fight for a seat
at the head of the table."
Later, the Democratic president attended two fundraisers in
New York, including one with supporters from the gay community,
co-hosted by openly gay singer Ricky Martin.
The fundraiser was held less than a week after Obama
announced that he supported same-sex marriages, a move that
thrilled the gay and lesbian community but may not play as well
with independent voters whose support will be crucial for Obama
in the Nov. 6 election.
"We have never gone wrong when we expanded rights and
responsibilities to everybody. That doesn't weaken families,
that strengthens families," Obama said to applause.
Drawing further applause, Obama also hinted at pushing for a
repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act -- the 1996 law barring
federal recognition of same-sex marriage.
"So everything we do -- from Wall Street reform, making sure
that banks aren't taking risks with other people's money that
taxpayers may have to end up bailing out later, to repealing
DOMA...all of these things are designed to make sure that we're
restoring middle-class security," he said.
The Obama administration has declined to defend DOMA in
court.
Republican leaders have vowed to use Obama's support for gay
marriage - which led Newsweek magazine to dub him "the first gay
president" - against him as they try to attract support from
independents and churchgoers who oppose gay marriage.
During his speech on Saturday, Romney emphasized his view
that marriage "is a relationship between one man and one woman."
WORKERS 'LEFT HOLDING THE BAG'
Obama and Romney are locked in a close race. A New York
Times/CBS News poll released showed Romney with a 46 percent to
43 percent edge. The nationwide telephone survey was within the
margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. The two
were tied in a Times/CBS News survey a month ago at 46 percent.
The tone for Monday was set by the Obama campaign's ad,
which showed that he will seek to undermine Romney's candidacy
by attacking the Republican's justification for running: his
experience as a turn-around specialist in the corporate world.
The video released focuses on the demise of the GS
Technologies mill in Kansas City, Missouri, which Romney's
company Bain Capital bought in 1993. Bain's involvement with the
mill was detailed in a Reuters special report in January.
The video argues that the brand of capitalism Romney
practiced at Bain, a firm that bought and restructured
companies, helped wealthy investors at the expense of workers.
Less than a decade after Bain's purchase, the mill was
padlocked and 750 people lost their jobs. Bain profited on the
deal, receiving $12 million on its $8 million initial investment
and at least $4.5 million in consulting fees, according to the
Reuters special report.
"Most Americans know that even in the real world, when you
bankrupt a company you don't walk away with millions of dollars
for yourself and your partners while workers are left holding
the bag," Obama deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter said in
a conference call with reporters.
"That's simply wrong, especially if they're using those
lessons and values learned from that experience as the central
premise of your campaign for president," Cutter said.
The Obama video was featured on a website it created,
RomneyEconomics.com. It includes testimonials from workers
affected by the plant's closure.
"Like a vampire, (Bain) came in and sucked the life out of
us," former steel worker Jack Cobb says in the video.
Cutter said the campaign would highlight more companies with
workers who were affected by Romney's business experience in the
coming weeks. The move is part of a broader effort by Obama's
advisers to define the former Massachusetts governor as an
out-of-touch leader whose policies would hurt the middle class.
Obama's campaign made a point of saying it was not attacking
the private equity industry, from which the campaign continues
to solicit contributions. The president has taken flak from
business executives for using harsh rhetoric against
corporations that create jobs and keep the economy humming.
"This isn't about private equity," Cutter said. "Put simply:
If Romney believes he can grow the economy for the long term,
then he learned the wrong economic lessons and values from his
private-sector experience."
Romney's campaign, which has tried to focus the narrative of
the race on Obama's handling of the sluggish economy, accused
Obama of trying to distract voters from his own economic record
with its attacks on Romney's business background.
"We welcome the Obama campaign's attempt to pivot back to
jobs and a discussion of their failed record," Romney campaign
spokeswoman Andrea Saul said. "Mitt Romney helped create more
jobs in his private-sector experience and more jobs as governor
of Massachusetts than President Obama has for the entire
nation."
Saul said Obama had many questions to answer about why his
administration used money from a $787 billion stimulus package
passed early in his tenure "to reward wealthy campaign donors
with taxpayer money for bad ideas" such as Solyndra, a solar
panel company that went bankrupt despite receiving $535 million
in loan guarantees from the stimulus.
"If the Obama administration was less concerned about
pleasing their wealthy donors and more concerned about creating
jobs, America would be much better off," Saul said.
SEEKING FRIENDS ON WALL STREET
The Obama campaign's other fundraiser on Monday shed light
on why it was reluctant to criticize private equity firms while
attacking Romney.
Obama sought to rake in cash from Wall Street at a
fundraiser at the luxury Manhattan apartment of Tony James,
president of the Blackstone Group, the nation's largest private
equity firm. The campaign declined to disclose a guest list.
Tickets were $35,800 each and a source familiar with the
fundraiser said it would raise at least $1.5 million.
In his remarks to the small group, Obama cited the need for
"basic rules of the road" on Wall Street.
