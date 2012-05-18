* 'Only two ways to go'
* Neck-and-neck race
* Seeking to keep focus on economy
By Sam Youngman
WASHINGTON, May 18 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney warned on Friday that the U.S. economy
faced a huge fiscal hole and high taxes like the state of
California if he did not win November's election against
President Barack Obama.
Seeking to keep his focus on economic issues, the comments
were a departure for Romney, who usually holds up Europe's
economic troubles, not California's, as an example of what could
happen to the American economy.
"There are only two ways to go: Like America in the past,"
Romney said. "Or like California, where they raise taxes higher
and higher and higher. They scare away employers ... and they
have huge deficits," he said in a telephone town-hall meeting
with voters from four swing states.
Romney promised to repeal Obama's signature healthcare
reform law, cut taxes and roll back what he said were burdensome
regulations on Wall Street.
"We could choose the path of California or we could choose
the path of growth and balanced budgets," he told the voters in
Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and Iowa.
Focusing on California and its $15.7 billion budget gap was
a rare chance for Romney to keep his message concentrated on
Obama's handling of the weak economy without issues like gay
marriage and bullying dominating the campaign as they have since
last week.
A fuss over a conservative group's plan to make ads about
Obama's controversial former pastor Jeremiah Wright overshadowed
Romney on a trip to Florida on Thursday.
RISING IN POLLS
The former Massachusetts governor is climbing in opinion
polls and is neck and neck with Obama. A Gallup seven-day
average rolling poll had Romney ahead on Friday by 1 percentage
point at 46 percent.
Helping Romney's rise in the polls have been moves by
Republicans to rally round him now that his main opponents for
the nomination have dropped out of the race.
Romney spoke by phone to George W. Bush after the former
president told ABC News that "I support Mitt Romney," the
nearest he has come to an endorsement. Romney thanked Bush for
his remark, a campaign aide said.
The Obama campaign accused Romney of mishandling debt when
he was governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007.
"Mitt Romney knows a lot about broken promises - his tenure
in Massachusetts was defined by them, especially of the issues
of debt, spending and jobs," the campaign said. In 2002, Romney
promised he'd use his private sector experience to cut spending
and debt, but both increased on his watch and he left
Massachusetts with the largest per-capita debt in the nation."
Romney released his first paid general election television
ad on Friday, laying out his agenda for the first day if he is
elected president.
He said he would approve the proposed Keystone pipeline from
Canada, which Obama put on hold earlier this year, propose "tax
cuts and reform that reward job creators" and issue an order to
scrap th e healthcare law.
(Editing by Peter Cooney)