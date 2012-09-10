* Obama gets a convention bounce, moves ahead
* President leads in eight of nine toss-up states
* Too early to talk of defining 'moment'
* October debates last big event on campaign calendar
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 President Barack Obama has a
growing lead in polls and an easier path to the White House than
challenger Mitt Romney, but the Republican is still within
striking distance with eight weeks to go before the election.
Obama expanded his edge over Romney after their back-to-back
nominating conventions and has leads in eight of the top nine
battleground states, giving him an advantage but not a lock on
the race.
While bumps in the polls after a convention often do not
last, Romney is running out of chances to recast the race and
win over a small group of undecided voters. Three presidential
debates and one vice presidential debate in October are the last
major campaign events before the Nov. 6 election.
"Clearly, heading into the final 60 days of the campaign the
president has opened up an edge, and that includes in the swing
states, too," pollster Peter Brown of Quinnipiac University
said. "But Romney just needs to move the needle a few points and
the race would be right back to even," he said.
Tracking polls by Gallup and Rasmussen gave Obama a 5-point
edge on Monday. A CNN/ORC poll on Monday gave Obama a 6-point
lead among likely voters, up from a tie before the Democratic
convention.
The CNN poll found only three percent of likely voters were
still undecided or backing another candidate aside from Obama or
Romney.
The Romney camp played down the significance of Obama's
gains, releasing a memo from pollster Neil Newhouse describing
it as "a sugar high" and predicting economic realities would
bring the race back to the tight margins that have characterized
it for months.
"The basic structure of the race has not changed
significantly," Newhouse said.
"The reality of the Obama economy will reassert itself."
Romney, former head of a private equity firm, has argued his
business experience makes him uniquely qualified to boost job
growth and turn around a stumbling economy suffering from 8.1
percent unemployment.
But he has made no headway against Obama, whose campaign
spent the summer hammering Romney in advertisements as an
out-of-touch millionaire whose business experience mostly
involved raiding companies for cash and leaving workers jobless.
Friday's weaker than expected jobs report, released the
morning after Obama concluded his convention, did not keep Obama
from cracking 50 percent in the CNN poll and in his job approval
rating recorded by Gallup.
'LIKEABILITY GAP'
Romney has also battled a likeability gap with Obama, and
much of his convention was spent trying to paint a softer side
of the former Massachusetts governor for voters who have not
warmed to him.
But the CNN poll found the number of likely voters who
viewed Romney favorably dropped from 50 percent before the two
conventions to 48 percent. The number who viewed Obama favorably
rose from 52 percent before the conventions to 57 percent.
"I think Mitt Romney's challenge is likeability," Arizona
Senator John McCain told Reuters Insider in Italy.
"People are not only going to be asking themselves, 'Are you
better off than you were four years ago?' but they are going to
be asking another question and that is, 'Am I going to be better
off four years from now?'" he said. "They have not yet been sold
that Mitt Romney will make sure that happens."
Both camps plan to bombard swing states with television
advertisements down the stretch. Republicans hope a sizable
cash-on-hand advantage, $60 million in August, will help them
make their case against Obama's economic leadership and convince
voters a change is needed.
But Obama and his Democratic allies stayed even in the money
race last month, outraising Republicans $114 million to $111
million after trailing Romney and Republicans in every month
since April.
Unexpected events, like an economic meltdown in Europe or an
Israeli strike against Iran's nuclear program, could still
change the picture. In 2008, the financial crisis in September
shifted a tight race with Republican John McCain toward Obama.
"We've still got a long way to go to the election, and we're
probably going to see the race tighten up again, particularly
ahead of the debates," Ipsos pollster Julia Clark said. "The key
to the debates will be who is most credible on the economy."
Polls show Obama with a clear advantage on the campaign map
in the battle for the 270 electoral votes needed to capture the
White House.
The Real Clear Politics average of polls in nine of the key
toss-up states won by Obama in 2008 showed the president leading
in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio,
Virginia and Wisconsin. Romney led only in North Carolina.
Those leads exceeded 3 percentage points in only three
states, however - Colorado, Nevada and New Hampshire - leaving
plenty of room for change.
AUTO INDUSTRY BAILOUT
Democrats have been heartened by Obama's steady lead in
Ohio, a critical battleground that Romney cannot afford to lose.
The Real Clear Politics average gives Obama a 2.2 point lead in
Ohio, which enjoys an unemployment rate lower than the national
average and where Obama's auto industry bailout is popular.
Obama also has leads in the other big battleground state,
Florida, as well as the emerging swing states of Virginia and
Colorado, where improving local economies and shifting
demographics have helped his cause.
Romney is hoping the choice of Wisconsin Congressman Paul
Ryan as his No. 2 helps him flip that state to his column. He
leads in North Carolina, a historically Republican state that
Obama narrowly won in 2008.
Top Romney advisers insisted they remain well-positioned to
take Ohio and the White House in November. They took heart in
the Republican primary race, which featured several challengers
who moved past Romney in polls only to fade in the end.
"We know how to win. We are very patient," said one senior
strategist. "We don't try to please everybody and understand
that it's not about winning every day. Remember when [Texas
Governor Rick] Perry was 20 points ahead?"
Newhouse said Obama would eventually give up on North
Carolina, where Democrats held their nominating convention last
week. Obama campaign spokesman Ben Labolt called the idea
"crazy."
Romney has already been preparing for the debates, which
begin on Oct. 3 in Denver with a focus on domestic policy. The
vice presidential debate is Oct. 11 in Kentucky, while Romney
and Obama will meet again in a town hall format on Oct. 16 in
New York and to debate foreign policy on Oct. 22 in Florida.
Romney began debate practice last week during the Democratic
convention, sparring against Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who
played Obama. Obama will sharpen his debating skills against
Massachusetts Senator John Kerry.