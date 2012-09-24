* Obama to appear on TV talk show, address U.N. General
Assembly
* Seeking to balance demands of governing and campaigning
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 As hundreds of world leaders
and diplomats converged on New York for the United Nations
General Assembly's annual meeting, President Barack Obama teed
up a crucial meeting of his own on Monday - with Whoopi
Goldberg.
With the Nov. 6 election six weeks from Tuesday, Obama is
squeezing in his duties as leader of the free world between an
appearance on Goldberg's TV talk show and campaigning in Ohio.
Every U.S. president facing re-election must balance the
demands of governing and campaigning. Obama's schedule in New
York represents his attempt to show leadership on sensitive
issues, navigate what could be a politically delicate week for
him, and reach out to a key group of voters.
Obama will seek to reassure voters that he can handle the
latest challenges in the Middle East and elsewhere in a speech
on Tuesday before the U.N. General Assembly. Like his Republican
rival, Mitt Romney, Obama then will address a conference hosted
by former President Bill Clinton, a crucial ally.
But Obama will skip the traditional one-on-one meetings with
foreign leaders that often accompany such U.N. meetings. And in
a move almost certain to draw fire from Romney's Republicans,
Obama taped an appearance with his wife, Michelle, on "The
View," the daytime talk show on ABC popular with female voters,
whose backing he needs to win re-election.
Obama continued to lead Romney on Monday in the
Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll, 49 to 43 percent. The
Democrat has opened up a lead as Romney has stumbled through a
series of missteps. These include his hair-trigger response to
the attacks on U.S. diplomatic facilities in Egypt and Libya
this month, and a caught-on-tape moment in which Romney appeared
dismissive of nearly half of America's voters.
Romney's stumbles shifted public attention from tensions
between the White House and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu, nicknamed "Bibi." But those tensions are likely to
return to the fore in what is likely to be a tougher week for
Obama.
The president will try to finesse his touchy relationship
with Netanyahu while striking a tough line against Iranian
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who on Monday declared that
Israel has no roots in the Middle East and would be
"eliminated."
Romney, meanwhile, will be eager to highlight any friction
as he seeks to regain momentum in the presidential race.
With the unemployment rate stuck above 8 percent, foreign
policy has taken a back seat to the economy in the election.
But in some respects, foreign policy poses a greater risk to
Obama's prospects for a second term.
Obama could face two more disappointing monthly jobs reports
before the election, but he is not likely to have to deal with a
catastrophic economic meltdown, along the lines of the September
2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, that would cause voters to
reassess their opinions of his stewardship.
Any Israeli attack on Iran, however, could prompt a spike in
oil prices that immediately would hit voters in their wallets.
A dramatic deterioration of the Syrian civil war could force
a confrontation with Russia, China and other allies of President
Bashar al-Assad. And more attacks on U.S. embassies in the
Middle East could prompt voters to question whether Obama has
forged effective policies to deal with the Arab Spring.
"Probably the thing that keeps (Obama campaign manager) Jim
Messina awake at night right now is stuff outside of the U.S.
that they can't control," said Steve Elmendorf, a Democratic
strategist who has worked on presidential campaigns.
NO FACE TIME FOR NETANYAHU
Aside from the crises, there are the headaches.
Obama and Netanyahu repeatedly have clashed over how to deal
with Iran and a nuclear program. That has given Romney a chance
to hammer his theme that Obama has not been assertive enough
abroad.
Although the U.S. and Israeli leaders will not meet in New
York, Netanyahu will have face time with Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton.
Obama's appearance on CBS's "60 Minutes" on Sunday signaled
that his relationship with Netanyahu remains tense.
Obama said he agreed with Netanyahu that Iran must not be
allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, but said he would ignore
"noise that's out there" to draw a line in the sand, as Israel
has urged. He also referred to Israel as "one of our closest
allies in the region."
Romney allies said Obama's choice of words suggested he had
not done enough to support Israel - clearly Washington's closest
ally in the Middle East.
Campaigning in Pueblo, Colorado, Romney recounted a string
of setbacks in the Islamic world, from the four deaths at the
U.S. consulate in Libya to anti-American protests in Pakistan,
as he argued that the United States should not be "at the mercy"
of events in the region.
"We want a president who will shape events in the Middle
East," he said.
White House spokesman Jay Carney tried to make the case on
Monday that Romney and other critics were reading too much into
the "60 Minutes" interview. "There is a certain rather desperate
attempt to grasp at words and phrases here to find political
advantage," Carney said.
Romney's argument that Obama has not done enough to support
Israel doesn't seem to be making any headway with Jewish voters,
who still back Obama by a wide margin. But Romney's hawkish
stance on Israel has convinced billionaire casino mogul Sheldon
Adelson to spend tens of millions of dollars on Romney's behalf
in the campaign.
Issues such as Israel and Iran matter a great deal to some
voters, but they take a back seat to domestic concerns for most.
A survey released on Monday by the Pew Research Center for
the People and the Press found that 60 percent of voters said
foreign policy was "very important" to their vote, ranking
behind domestic topics like education and taxes. Some 87 percent
said the economy was very important.
Obama can point to significant overseas triumphs during his
tenure, such as the death of Osama bin Laden and the end of the
war in Iraq.
Such victories can evaporate quickly in voters' minds,
however.
Republican President George H.W. Bush's approval rating hit
89 percent after the United States won the first Persian Gulf
War in March 1991, but plunged the following year as the economy
stalled. He lost his re-election bid to Clinton.
Perhaps that's why Obama is reaching out to domestic daytime
television viewers rather than world leaders.
"Daytime programming is an opportunity to connect with a
segment of the female population the Obama team has clearly
identified as crucial to his victory," said Brandon Lenoir, a
political scientist at Dickinson College in Carlisle,
Pennsylvania.