* "My heart aches for the people I've seen"
* More bad poll news for Romney
* Joined by golfer Jack Nicklaus at one rally
By Steve Holland
WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Sept 26 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney expressed empathy for
unemployed Americans on Wednesday in what appeared to be an
effort to repair the damage from comments he made in a leaked
videotape that has sent his poll numbers on a downward slide.
"I've been across the country. My heart aches for the people
I've seen," Romney told an enthusiastic crowd in Westerville on
the second day of a bus tour across a state considered a
must-win for him in the Nov. 6 election.
On a day the candidate was joined by golf legend and Ohio
native Jack Nicklaus, a new poll by Quinnipiac University and
The New York Times spelled trouble for Romney.
It said that Democratic President Barack Obama - who also
planned to campaign in Ohio on Wednesday - leads Romney in Ohio
by 10 percentage points and is ahead in two other important
states - Florida and Pennsylvania - by similar margins.
Ohio and Florida are politically divided states that are
central to Romney's strategy of amassing the 270 electoral votes
needed for victory, and losing either state could be disastrous
for the Republican.
The survey suggested that Romney, who was trailing Obama by
a smaller margin at the beginning of last week, has been
significantly damaged by the disclosure of a secretly taped
video of him speaking at a private fundraiser last May.
In the video, Romney - a former private equity executive
with a fortune estimated at up to $250 million - tells wealthy
donors to his campaign that 47 percent of Americans are
"victims" who depend on government, don't pay federal income
taxes and are unlikely to support him.
The airing of the comments last week sent Romney's campaign
into crisis mode. Democrats were quick to point out that the "47
percent" to whom Romney referred - those who receive some form
of government benefits - includes not just the poor but also
working-class families, members of the military and the elderly,
some of whom Romney has depended upon for support.
"The furor over his 47 percent remark almost certainly is a
major factor in the roughly double-digit leads President Barack
Obama has in Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania," said Peter A.
Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Polling
Institute.
'SO MANY PEOPLE ... HURTING'
Romney often talks about the people he meets while
campaigning, but he usually does so to illustrate a story about
a successful business - a man who made sandwiches in his garage
and grew his company into a national chain, a woman who makes
furniture for hospital waiting rooms.
On Wednesday, Romney took a different tack, and told stories
of economic hardship that he linked to Obama's stewardship of a
sluggish economy.
"I was yesterday with a woman who was emotional and she
said, 'Look, I've been out of work since May.' She was in her
50s. She said, 'I don't see any prospects. Can you help me?' "
Romney said.
"There are so many people in our country that are hurting
right now," Romney added. "I want to help them. I know what it
takes to get an economy going again and creating jobs."
The Romney campaign amplified this message with a new
television ad featuring the candidate speaking directly into the
camera.
"President Obama and I both care about poor and middle-class
families," Romney says in the ad. "The difference is, my
policies will make things better for them. We shouldn't measure
compassion by how many people are on welfare."
And in his Westerville speech, Romney fought back against
claims by Obama's campaign that Romney's proposed
across-the-board 20 percent tax cut would mostly benefit the
wealthy. Romney also said he would limit some tax deductions.
"By the way, don't be expecting a huge cut in taxes because
I'm also going to be closing loopholes on deductions," he said.
Nicklaus added some star power to Romney's appearance.
Nicklaus likened the election of Obama in 2008 to a golfer's
errant shot. Golfers can't fret over a bad shot but must move
on, he said.
"America cannot afford four more years of Barack Obama's
failed policies," Nicklaus said. "We need a real recovery."