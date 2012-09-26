* "My heart aches for the people I've seen"
By Steve Holland
WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Sept 26 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney expressed empathy for
unemployed Americans on Wednesday in what appeared to be an
effort to repair the damage from comments he made in a leaked
videotape that has sent his poll numbers on a downward slide.
"I've been across the country. My heart aches for the people
I've seen," Romney told an enthusiastic crowd in Westerville on
the second day of a bus tour across a state considered a
must-win for him in the Nov. 6 election.
On a day the candidate was joined by golf legend and Ohio
native Jack Nicklaus, a new poll by Quinnipiac University and
The New York Times spelled trouble for Romney.
It said that Democratic President Barack Obama - who also
campaigned in Ohio on Wednesday - leads Romney in Ohio by 10
percentage points and is ahead in two other important states -
Florida and Pennsylvania - by similar margins.
Ohio and Florida are politically divided states central to
Romney's hopes to amass the 270 electoral votes needed for
victory, and losing either could be disastrous for the
Republican.
The survey suggested that Romney, who was trailing Obama by
a smaller margin at the beginning of last week, has been
significantly damaged by the disclosure of a secretly taped
video of him speaking at a private fundraiser in May.
In the video, Romney - a former private equity executive
with a fortune estimated at up to $250 million - tells wealthy
donors to his campaign that 47 percent of Americans are
"victims" who depend on government, don't pay federal income
taxes and are unlikely to support him.
The airing of the comments last week sent Romney's campaign
into crisis mode. Democrats were quick to point out that the "47
percent" to whom Romney referred - those who receive some form
of government benefits - includes not just the poor but also
working-class families, members of the military and the elderly,
some of whom Romney has depended upon for support.
"The furor over his 47 percent remark almost certainly is a
major factor in the roughly double-digit leads President Barack
Obama has in Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania," said Peter A.
Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Polling
Institute.
The Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll on Wednesday had Obama
essentially maintaining the lead he built over Romney last week
among likely voters nationwide, 49 percent to 43 percent.
'SO MANY PEOPLE ... HURTING'
Romney often talks about the people he meets while
campaigning, but he usually does so to illustrate a story about
a successful business - a man who made sandwiches in his garage
and grew his company into a national chain, a woman who makes
furniture for hospital waiting rooms.
On Wednesday, Romney took a different tack, and told stories
of economic hardship that he linked to Obama's stewardship of a
sluggish economy.
Ohio is a relatively challenging place for Romney's economic
message. The state unemployment rate is 7.2 percent, below the
national rate of 8.1 percent.
One in eight jobs in Ohio is linked to the automobile
industry, and Obama's campaign has been reminding Ohio residents
that he pushed through the industry bailout, and Romney opposed
it.
"I was yesterday with a woman who was emotional and she
said, 'Look, I've been out of work since May.' She was in her
50s. She said, 'I don't see any prospects. Can you help me?' "
Romney said.
"There are so many people in our country that are hurting
right now," Romney added. "I want to help them. I know what it
takes to get an economy going again and creating jobs."
The Romney campaign amplified this message with a new
television ad featuring the candidate speaking directly into the
camera.
"President Obama and I both care about poor and middle-class
families," Romney says in the ad. "The difference is, my
policies will make things better for them. We shouldn't measure
compassion by how many people are on welfare."
In his Westerville speech, Romney fought back against claims
by Obama's campaign that Romney's proposed across-the-board 20
percent tax cut would mostly benefit the wealthy. Romney also
said he would limit some tax deductions.
"By the way, don't be expecting a huge cut in taxes because
I'm also going to be closing loopholes on deductions," he said.
Nicklaus added some star power to Romney's appearance. The
golf great likened the election of Obama in 2008 to an errant
shot. Golfers can't fret over a bad shot but must move on, he
said.
"America cannot afford four more years of Barack Obama's
failed policies," Nicklaus said. "We need a real recovery."
Romney campaigned in Ohio with Paul Ryan, his vice
presidential running mate, on Tuesday. It was their first
appearance together in more than three weeks, as aides promised
a more aggressive phase of campaigning after Romney spent much
of the past two weeks raising money and holding few public
rallies.
Ryan campaigned on Wednesday in Colorado, another
battleground state where polls show Romney in a tight race with
Obama.