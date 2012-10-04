* Romney on the offensive from start of debate
* Obama says Romney tax plan doesn't add up
* Romney needs a breakthrough performance
By Steve Holland and John Whitesides
DENVER, Oct 3 Mitt Romney accused President
Barack Obama on Wednesday of promoting "trickle-down government"
policies that are burdening the U.S. economy, as the Republican
candidate sought to use a high-stakes debate to right his
struggling campaign before the Nov. 6 presidential election.
As polls showed Obama with a slight edge among voters,
Romney was the aggressor from the start of a 90-minute encounter
between the two rivals at the University of Denver.
Appearing poised as he stood side-by-side with Obama for the
first time, Romney zeroed in on weak economic growth and 8.1
percent unemployment that has left Obama vulnerable in his
effort to win a second four-year term.
"Now, I'm concerned that we're on the path that's just been
unsuccessful. The president has a view very similar to the one
he had when he ran for office four years go, that spending more,
taxing more, regulating more, if you will, trickle-down
government would work. That's not the right answer for America,"
Romney said.
The incumbent Democrat was quick to put Romney on the
defensive about his proposals for overhauling the U.S. tax
system.
Obama said Romney was promoting the same kind of tax cut
proposals that former President George W. Bush pushed through
Congress in 2001 and 2003.
"We ended up moving from surpluses to deficits and it all
culminated with the worst recession since the Great Depression,"
said Obama.
ROMNEY NEEDS VICTORY MORE
Romney was in need of a victory at the debate to help him
put his campaign back on a positive footing after a rocky few
weeks.
The former Massachusetts governor was damaged by a
hidden-camera videotape in which he said 47 percent of voters
were dependent on government and unlikely to support him.
Obama, holding a slight edge in national polls and leading
Romney in some swing states where the election will be decided,
was looking in the debate to do avoid harming his position as
the apparent front-runner.
The debate moderated by PBS anchor Jim Lehrer was the best
opportunity to date to reach large numbers of voters in an
unfiltered way, with an estimated television audience of 60
million possible.
Both men have been under pressure to provide more specific
details on how to get America's economy surging again after a
prolonged recovery from recession.
Obama charged that Romney's plan to reduce income taxes by
20 percent across the board and eliminate some tax deductions
would leave middle-class Americans paying more taxes, an
allegation that Romney vociferously denied.
"The fact is that if you are lowering the rates the way you
described, Governor, then it is not possible to come up with
enough deductions and loopholes that only affect high-income
individuals to avoid either raising the deficit or burdening the
middle class. It's - it's math. It's arithmetic," Obama said.
Replied Romney, "Virtually everything he said about my tax
plan is inaccurate."
The debate was the first of three such face-offs scheduled
in the next four weeks. Biden and Romney's running mate, U.S.
Representative Paul Ryan, will also debate once, on Oct. 11.