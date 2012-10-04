(Corrects day in second paragraph)
* Obama campaign contemplates adjustments after debate
defeat
* Democrat says didn't face 'real Mitt Romney'
* Reuters/Ipsos post-debate poll shows Romney boost
By Jeff Mason
DENVER, Oct 4 A day after a muted performance in
a presidential debate, U.S. President Barack Obama fought back
against Republican rival Mitt Romney on Thursday and the
Democrat's re-election campaign vowed to learn lessons from the
setback.
A feisty Obama told a rally of some 12,000 people that the
former Massachusetts governor was untruthful during Wednesday's
90-minute debate in Denver, which most observers reckoned the
Republican won.
"When I got onto the stage, I met this very spirited fellow
who claimed to be Mitt Romney," Obama said.
"But it couldn't have been Mitt Romney, because the real
Mitt Romney has been running around the country for the last
year promising $5 trillion in tax cuts that favor the wealthy.
The fellow on stage last night said he didn't know anything
about that."
Often criticized for being wooden, Romney's aggressive
debate performance gave his campaign a burst of energy after
weeks of setbacks.
Looking at times tired and displeased, Obama did not seize
opportunities to attack the Republican on his business record at
Bain Capital, the "47 percent" video and his refusal to release
more income tax returns.
With two more presidential debates before the Nov. 6
Election Day, senior aide David Axelrod said the Obama campaign
would adjust its strategy as a result of the debate.
"We are going to take a hard look at this and we are going
to have to make some adjustments as to where to draw the lines
in these debates and how to use our time," he told reporters.
Romney prepared for the Denver encounter with days of mock
debates and was more ready to go on the offensive against Obama
in detailed discussion on taxes, jobs, energy and the budget
deficit.
Obama is unlikely to add "huge amounts of additional prep
time," for the two other debates, on Oct. 16 in New York and on
Oct. 22 in Florida, Axelrod said.
Part of the Obama strategy will be to attack Romney for what
the Democratic campaign says are untruthful statements during
the debate on his tax plan, Medicare and deficit cutting, as
well as pressing him on what appeared to be changes in position
on issues like bank regulation.
"We obviously are going to have to adjust for the fact of
Mitt Romney's dishonesty," senior advisor David Plouffe said.
"It's hard to remember a time in American politics when you have
someone who is a major nominee for the presidency being that
fundamentally dishonest about core parts of his campaign
platform."
Obama spoke to a large crowd in Madison, Wisconsin, on
Thursday afternoon that his campaign said was 30,000 strong.
ROMNEY SWAGGER, POLL BOOST
Romney had a slight swagger about him as he made a surprise
visit to a meeting of conservatives in Colorado on Thursday
morning. The crowd whooped and cheered as he was introduced.
"Last night I thought was a great opportunity for the
American people to see two very different visions for the
country. And I think it was helpful to be able to describe those
visions," he said.
The debate win was badly needed by Romney, whose poll
numbers had dropped in recent weeks after several missteps and
the release of a damaging video showed him disparaging 47
percent of the electorate as dependent on government aid.
Going into the debate, Obama held a lead of 5 to 6
percentage points over Romney in most national polls, and is
ahead by at least narrow margins in almost all the battleground
states where the election will be decided.
But Romney is now viewed positively by 51 percent of voters,
the first time he has enjoyed a net positive in the presidential
race, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll taken after the debate.
Obama's favorability rating remained unchanged at 56 percent.
Analysts said they still favored the Democratic president's
re-election chances.
"Nobody is going to switch sides on the basis of this
debate," said Samuel Popkin, a political science professor at
the University of California at San Diego.
With the election little more than a month away, Romney
might be running out of time to seize the lead. Voting has
already begun in some form or another in 35 states including in
battlegrounds like Ohio and Iowa.
"For now we'll chalk this up as a wake-up call for the
president, who still has a vastly superior campaign organization
and owns the pivotal issue of Medicare," Greg Valliere, chief
political analyst at Potomac Research Group, said in a note to
clients.
"But this is still a winnable election for Romney and that
was the ultimate take-away last night," he said.
Obama faces another hurdle as soon as Friday morning, when
the monthly jobs figures come out for September, a reminder of
the tough economic plight faced by millions of Americans.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the unemployment rate to
be anywhere between 8.0 and 8.3 percent, with non-farm payrolls
adding 113,000 new jobs, up from 96,000 in August.
EUROPEAN WORRIES
In Europe, where leaders and finance officials have worked
closely with the Obama administration to resolve the euro debt
crisis, there was consternation at Romney's singling out of
deficit-ridden Spain as a poorly administered economy.
"Romney is making analogies that aren't based on reality,"
Foreign Affairs Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said after
a meeting of his center-right party.
France's Le Monde was surprised by the sub-par performance
of Obama, who wowed Europe with his 2008 election. "Where did
the favorite go?" the newspaper asked on its front page.
Republicans who were worried that Romney's recent dip in
polls might also drag down candidates for the House of
Representatives and Senate at the election were relieved.
"Republicans everywhere have reason to be optimistic after
last night's performance," said Senator Mike Lee, a favorite of
Tea Party conservatives who have often been wary of Romney as
too moderate.
Within hours of the debate, Republicans launched a string of
new ads hoping to capitalize on Romney's momentum. One had him
presenting his plan for creating 12 million new jobs. Another,
aired in Wisconsin by the Super PAC, Restore Our Future, called
on voters to demand better than Obama's "new normal" economy.
Romney's support of the coal industry during the debate sent
coal company stocks up on Thursday. The Dow Jones coal index
was 5.05 percent higher.
But shares of U.S. hospital operators fell as Romney's
strong showing raised doubts about the future of Obama's 2010
healthcare reform.
