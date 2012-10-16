* Obama gets another chance after weak first debate
* Polls show race deadlocked with three weeks left
* Town hall format could change tone, strategy
By John Whitesides
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y., Oct 16 President Barack Obama
is under heavy pressure in his debate rematch with Mitt Romney
on Tuesday to turn in a more forceful performance that restores
his momentum and draws sharper policy differences with his
Republican challenger.
Obama will try to make amends for his listless and heavily
criticized showing in the first debate when the rivals square
off in a nationally televised town hall setting that gives
undecided voters in the audience the opportunity to question the
candidates.
With just three weeks left in a deadlocked race for the
White House, the Democratic president cannot afford to fumble
another chance to make the case for his re-election and to blunt
the rise of Romney.
"Almost all of the pressure will be on Obama this time,
given how poorly he performed in the first debate and how much
that seemed to help Romney and change the race," said Andrew
Taylor, a political scientist at North Carolina State
University.
"Obama has to steady the ship and instill confidence in
Democrats again," he said.
Obama's passive performance in the Oct. 3 debate launched a
Romney surge that now has the two candidates running virtually
even in most national polls before the Nov. 6 election.
A Reuters/Ipsos online tracking poll on Monday showed Obama
with a 2-point lead over Romney, 47 percent to 45 percent. That
means they are essentially tied.
Obama and his campaign advisers have promised that a more
engaged candidate will show up in the 90-minute debate at
Hofstra University in New York, which begins at 9 p.m. EDT.
For Obama this time around, the challenge will be to
confront Romney on the issues without seeming nasty or too
personal.
Romney, a former private equity executive often accused of
failing to connect with ordinary people, would be happy with a
steady performance to keep up his momentum. Not only have his
overall poll numbers improved since the last debate, but
personal approval ratings have also crept up.
TOWN HALL FORMAT COULD CHANGE TONE
Both men will have to deal with the more intimate town hall
format, which often inhibits political attacks as the candidates
focus on connecting with the individual voters who ask the
questions.
"It enables them to talk directly to people and look them in
the eye and try to connect, which has not been a strength for
either of them," Taylor said.
"But you can still make strong points with a velvet glove,"
he said. "You can make forceful points without seeming too harsh
or antagonistic."
Obama was criticized after the last debate for failing to
challenge Romney on his policies on taxes, healthcare and jobs,
and particularly on what Democrats said were efforts by Romney
to soft-pedal his most conservative stances.
Campaign aides said Obama was ready to take on Romney this
time.
"You should expect that he's going to be firm, but
respectful in correcting the record in the times we expect Mitt
Romney will hide from and distort his own policies," said Obama
campaign spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
Both sides have focused on new lines of attack since the
last debate that are likely to come up on Tuesday. Romney has
been on the offensive over the administration's handling of
diplomatic security in Libya before the attacks there that
killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.
Democrats, hoping to make more inroads with women voters,
have hit Romney and running mate Paul Ryan for their opposition
to abortion rights.
Obama and Romney have taken time off the campaign trail to
prepare for the showdown, the second of three presidential
debates. The final one will be next Monday, Oct. 22, in Boca
Raton, Florida, and will focus on foreign policy issues.