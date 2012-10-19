* Obama: Romney's changing positions are signs of ailment
* Romney campaign says Obama policies have hurt women
By Margaret Chadbourn and Jeff Mason
FAIRFAX, Va./WASHINGTON, Oct 19 President Barack
Obama turned his rival's name into an ailment on Friday,
accusing Mitt Romney of suffering from "Romnesia" for
emphasizing moderate positions rather than the conservative ones
he put forward in the Republican primary race.
Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, has closed a
gap in opinion polls with the Democratic incumbent after giving
a strong performance in the first presidential debate on Oct. 3,
when he sounded a moderate note on healthcare reform and the
need for government regulation - highlights of Obama's platform.
After a lackluster showing in that debate, the president has
delivered fiery retorts since, both in the second debate on Oct.
16, which many observers say Obama won, and on the campaign
trail.
Obama told a crowd of about 9,000 in the battleground state
of Virginia that Romney was backtracking on his
conservative-leaning promises.
"He's forgetting what his own positions are, and he's
betting that you will, too. I mean, he's changing up so much and
backtracking and sidestepping, we've gotta ... name this
condition that he's going through," Obama said.
"I think it's called Romnesia," he said to hoots and
applause from the crowd.
POLLING
Although Obama has lost his large lead in polls in several
swing states since the first debate, a Wall Street Journal/NBC
News/Marist poll issued on Friday showed the Democrat ahead in
Iowa by eight percentage points and in Wisconsin by six points.
But a PPP survey showed Romney ahead by one point in Iowa,
as polls gave few certainties to the outcomes of the race beyond
pointing to a likely tight finish.
A CNN/ORC International poll conducted after the second
presidential debate showed 49 percent of likely voters in the
battleground state of Florida supporting Romney and 48 percent
supporting Obama.
The Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll had Obama ahead by
three points much of this week. The Democrat was again on top by
46 percent to 43 percent in Friday's version of the online poll.
In an election mainly driven by the economy, new state
unemployment data issued on Friday could provide momentum for
Obama in some of the most important battleground states on
Nov.6.
Unemployment fell in September in swing states such as
Florida, Nevada, Ohio and Iowa.
The data showed the jobless rate in Virginia held steady at
5.9 percent for a third straight month.
At the rally in a northern Virginia suburb of Washington,
Obama took his riff on amnesia to great length, describing
"symptoms" that coincided with Romney's positions on abortion
and taxes for the wealthy.
"If you say you'll protect a woman's right to choose, but
you stand up at a primary debate and said that you'd be
delighted to sign a law outlawing ... that right to choose in
all cases - man, you've definitely got Romnesia," he said.
"If you say earlier in the year you're going to give tax
cuts for the top 1 percent, and then in a debate you say, 'I
don't know anything about giving tax cuts to rich folks,' you
need to get a thermometer, take your temperature, because you've
probably got Romnesia."
The president also said his 2010 healthcare restructuring,
which Republicans have dubbed "Obamacare" and deride as a
government takeover of the $2.8 trillion U.S. health system,
was the cure for "Romnesia."
Romney's campaign shot back that Obama, who has focused a
lot of attention on women voters since the debate, had promoted
policies that hurt women particularly.
"Women haven't forgotten how we've suffered over the last
four years in the Obama economy with higher taxes, higher
unemployment, and record levels of poverty," Virginia lawmaker
Barbara Comstock said in a statement sent by the campaign.
"President Obama has failed to put forward a second-term
agenda - and when you don't have a plan to run on, you stoop to
scare tactics," she said.
DEBATE PREPARATION
It is not the first time Obama has used a distorted version
of his opponent's name to try to score political points and
energize his liberal base. He has used the attack line "Romney
Hood" to deride his rival's tax proposals, essentially saying
they would rob ordinary Americans to help the rich.
Obama's diagnosis for what he said was Romney's chronic
condition of "backtracking" became a catch-phrase that lit up
social media sites on Friday. The Obama campaign seized on the
viral response and "Romnesia" became a trending line on Twitter.
The new rift to describe flip-flopping was not a term the
Obama campaign team initially coined. The phrase "Romnesia"
appeared on Facebook to mock the Republican presidential nominee
and has been used by liberal blogs and newspaper columnists.
Obama later returned to the White House before departing for
the presidential retreat Camp David, where he will huddle with
advisers David Plouffe, David Axelrod and others to prepare for
the Oct. 22 presidential debate on foreign policy.
Romney arrived in Florida, where he will spend the weekend
preparing for that final debate with members of his brain trust,
including U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio and senior adviser
Stuart Stevens.