* Obama to visit six swing states in 2 days
* Polls show cliffhanger race
* Stakes are high for third debate
By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON/DEL RAY BEACH, Fla., Oct 20 Facing a
cliffhanger re-election attempt, President Barack Obama will
launch a round-the-clock, two-day campaign blitz through six
battleground states next week to try to fend off the challenge
from Republican Mitt Romney.
Polls show Obama's strong debate performance this week
gained him little or no ground against the former Massachusetts
governor with just over two weeks until the Nov. 6 election.
The pair are essentially tied in most surveys as Americans
remain split between giving Obama more time to fix the economy
or choosing a former business executive who argues he knows best
how to create jobs.
Obama will campaign in Iowa on Wednesday, then hit Colorado,
Nevada, Florida and Virginia, cast his ballot early in his home
town of Chicago, then stop in Ohio to end the tour.
"As the President crisscrosses the nation, he will spend
time on Air Force One calling undecided voters, rallying
National Team Leaders and volunteers and continuously engaging
with Americans," his campaign said in a statement.
Obama usually comes back to Washington after one-day
campaign trips, or stays in hotels on longer visits, but on this
tour he will overnight on the presidential jet between Las Vegas
and Tampa to save time for campaign appearances.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Saturday showed him with a
razor-thin lead, 46 percent to 45 percent. The margin has
narrowed from Friday when he had a three-point lead, which
showed the limits of any bounce the Democrat might have received
from the second debate in Hempstead, New York, last Tuesday.
"It's very much neck and neck. I anticipate actually that
we're going to see these numbers neck and neck all the way to
Election Day," said Ipsos pollster Julia Clark.
More closely watched than the national polls, however, are
surveys in individual swing states where the election will be
decided. Romney has erased Obama leads in many of them or is
challenging him for the lead.
The key to the election may be in Ohio, the Midwestern state
where Obama has been clinging to a narrow lead.
A RealClearPolitics average of polls on Saturday showed
Obama ahead in Ohio by 2.5 percentage points and Romney ahead in
Florida - another of the large swing states - by 2.1 percentage
points.
THIRD AND FINAL DEBATE
Romney hunkered down at a Florida seaside hotel on Saturday
for intensive preparation for his third and final debate with
Obama on Monday night. It will focus solely on foreign policy.
Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman, who plays the role of
Obama in mock sessions, helped put Romney through his paces.
Most of the Romney brain trust was there, including top advisers
Stuart Stevens, Bob White, Beth Myers, Lanhee Chen and Eric
Fehrnstrom.
Obama picked the leafy, cloistered confines of the
presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland for his own debate
preparation on Saturday.
Both Romney and Obama were judged the winner of one debate
apiece in their two previous sessions, so they are under
pressure to perform well when they meet again in Boca Raton.
Helped by the killing last year of Osama bin Laden, Obama
has a strong foreign policy record. But he has been under
mounting pressure over the death of the U.S. ambassador and
three other Americans in an attack in Libya last month.
Top Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Intelligence
Committee are questioning why U.S. spy agencies and government
spokesmen initially played down suspected al Qaeda links to the
Sept. 11 attack.
But Romney stumbled while trying to criticize Obama over the
Libya incident at a debate on Tuesday.
More comfortable on domestic economic issues, former
businessman Romney's campaign put out a new television ad
painting a future with a slow economy with rising gasoline
prices and debt if Obama stays in office for four more years.
A pro-Obama group, Priorities USA, attempted to raise doubts
about Romney with a new ad targeting his tenure at private
equity company Bain Capital.
Romney attended the last fund-raising event of his campaign,
at a donor's home in Palm Beach, Florida.