* Obama campaign prints 3.5 million copies of plan for
second term
* Romney says Obama's attacks do not an agenda make
* Polls show Obama won final debate
By Jeff Mason
DAYTON, Ohio, Oct 23 President Barack Obama
warned voters on Tuesday that Republican rival Mitt Romney
cannot be trusted to deal honestly with the public as the
presidential campaign shifted from televised confrontation to a
frantic dash for votes.
After three televised debates that have boosted Romney's
prospects before the Nov. 6 election, Obama delivered what is
likely to be his closing argument: that, unlike Romney, he has
been honest with voters about his plans to deliver a broadly
shared prosperity over the next four years.
"There is no more serious issue in a presidential campaign
than trust," Obama told a rally of 11,000 people in Florida.
"Everything he's doing right now is trying to hide his real
positions in order to win this election."
The charge ties together several critiques of Romney, from
shifting policy stances that Obama mockingly attributes to
"Romnesia" to a persistent charge that the wealthy former
private-equity executive is more concerned with helping fellow
millionaires than the struggling middle class.
Romney said Obama is resorting to attacks in the absence of
new ideas of his own.
"Attacks on me are not an agenda," Romney told 6,000 people
at a rally in Henderson, Nevada. "We haven't heard an agenda
from the president and that's why his campaign is taking on
water and our campaign is full speed ahead."
Obama leads Romney among likely voters by a statistically
insignificant margin of 1 percentage point, according to
Reuters/Ipsos daily tracking poll on Tuesday.
Obama unveiled a glossy booklet outlining his second-term
agenda, which will serve as an important prop for his massive
grassroots network. The campaign said it will print 3.5 million
copies for volunteers to distribute in door-to-door canvassing.
The booklet contains no new proposals, but could help rebut
what Romney aides say will be their central message in the final
two weeks of the campaign: that the country cannot afford
another four years of an Obama presidency because he has no plan
to fix the sluggish economy.
Romney spokesman Kevin Madden called the plan a "glossy
panic button."
In their final debate on Monday, Obama accused the former
Massachusetts governor of a reckless and inconsistent approach
to international affairs. Romney played down his disagreements
with the president as he sought to present a reassuring image to
a war-weary public.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll taken after the debate found that Obama
won the exchange in the eyes of more voters, though there were
few signs that his victory would substantially affect the
outcome of the race.
Romney avoided gaffes that would disqualify him in the eyes
of voters and emerged from the three debates with an energized
base, a full war chest and a sense of momentum.
A SUPERCHARGED CAMPAIGN
Most importantly, nearly half the electorate now sees him as
a plausible president.
"These debates have supercharged our campaign, there's no
question about it," Romney said.
Still, Obama holds a narrow advantage in the handful of
battleground states that will decide the election. Romney will
have a hard time winning the White House if he does not carry
Ohio, where Obama retains a narrow lead thanks in part to his
bailout of the U.S. auto industry.
After starting the day in Florida, Obama flew to Dayton,
Ohio, where he pointed out that Romney had said the government
should not step in to prop up the industry during the financial
crisis of 2008-2009.
"If Mitt Romney had been president when the auto industry
was on the verge of collapse we might not have an American auto
industry today. We might be buying cars from China instead of
selling cars to China," Obama said.
Florida is also a critical swing state in the election, and
most polls show Romney leading there by a narrow margin.
Statistics compiled by the Miami Herald show that
Republicans have a slight edge among the 830,000 voters who have
cast their ballots by mail already. Democrats hope to even the
score with early in-person voting, which starts on Saturday.
Obama campaign officials say their efforts to encourage
supporters to vote early are locking in their advantage among
minorities, younger voters and those who less reliably
participate in elections.
"The Romney campaign has bet that young people and
minorities won't turn out. The early voting is proving the folly
of that gamble," Obama campaign manger Jim Messina said on a
conference call.
Obama supporters say they have expected a close race all
along, given the polarized electorate and the sluggish economy.
"You knew this election was going to tighten up no matter
who our opponent was," Vice President Joe Biden said on CBS's
"This Morning" program.
To accompany their get-out-the-vote efforts, both campaigns
and their allies are saturating the airwaves with new
advertisements in an effort to sway the remaining undecided
voters. Reuters/Ipsos polling indicates that roughly one in five
voters may be undecided or willing to switch their support.
In a new ad set to air in swing states, Obama highlights
successes like the auto-industry bailout and urges voters to
read his plan for a second term.
"We're not there yet but we've made real progress, and the
last thing we should do is turn back now," he says.
Restore Our Future, a group allied with Romney, released two
new ads that will air in swing states.
"Barack Obama's economy isn't working. Demand better," one
of the ads says.