By Jeff Mason
GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov 1 President Barack Obama
and Republican Mitt Romney were back on the attack on Thursday,
breaking a storm-induced campaign truce to hit the road and
pound home their closing messages in the final stretch of a
tight battle for the White House.
With five days left until Tuesday's election, Obama
resurrected his 2008 "change" slogan and said he was the only
candidate who had actually fought for it. Romney criticized
Obama as a lover of big government who would expand the federal
bureaucracy.
National polls show the race is essentially deadlocked, and
Obama and Romney will spend the final days in eight swing states
that will decide who wins the 270 electoral votes needed to
capture the White House.
Obama made Wisconsin the first stop on a four-state swing on
Thursday that will also take him to rallies in Nevada and
Colorado before spending the night in Ohio. Romney planned a
full day of campaigning across Virginia.
"You may be frustrated at the pace of change, but you know
what I believe, you know where I stand," Obama told a crowd of
2,600 people on an airport tarmac in Wisconsin, a vital piece of
his electoral strategy. "I know what change looks like because
I've fought for it."
Romney criticized Obama's comment in an interview aired by
MSNBC on Monday that he would like to consolidate government
agencies that deal with business issues in a new department
under a Secretary of Business.
"I don't think adding a new chair to his cabinet will help
add millions of jobs on Main Street," Romney said.
Obama and Romney had put campaigning on hold for several
days as the historic storm Sandy pounded the eastern seaboard,
leaving a trail of destruction and forcing Obama to turn his
attention to storm relief.
That pause produced some unexpected benefits for Obama, who
won warm praise from Republican Governor Chris Christie of New
Jersey, a Romney supporter, and spent days directing federal
relief efforts in a show of presidential leadership that largely
sidelined Romney.
But both candidates returned to political attacks on their
first day back on the trail, although they struck a slightly
more positive tone than usual in trying to woo undecided voters
and push their own supporters to vote.
SWING-STATE ADVANTAGE FOR OBAMA
Obama has a slight advantage in polls in several key swing
states, fueled primarily by a small but steady lead in the vital
battleground of Ohio - a crucial cog in any winning scenario for
either candidate - and slight leads in Wisconsin, Iowa and
Nevada.
Barring any surprises elsewhere, Obama can win a second term
by capturing the Midwestern bastions of Ohio, Wisconsin and
Iowa, and his schedule was aimed at shoring up his safety net
there.
Obama plans to visit Ohio on each of the last four days of
the campaign, and plans two more trips to Wisconsin and Iowa.
So far, Obama has planned just one visit each to Florida and
Virginia, where most polls give Romney a slight lead. Romney
will hit Wisconsin and Ohio on Friday, and New Hampshire, Iowa
and Colorado on Saturday.
Romney plans to finish up his campaign on Monday night in
New Hampshire, the state where he launched his bid last year.
Romney's campaign has aired ads in recent days in the
Democratic-leaning states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and
Minnesota, hoping to put them in play after polls showed the
races tightening but Obama still ahead.
But so far Romney has not scheduled campaign visits to any
of those states. Romney's running mate Paul Ryan visited
Minnesota earlier this week, and could hit Pennsylvania over the
weekend.
Romney aides say the campaign's moves into those three new
states were a sign of their growing momentum, although Obama
aides described them as a desperate ploy to find new paths to
270 electoral votes.
A Reuters/Ipsos national online poll on Thursday showed the
race remained effectively deadlocked, with Obama at 47 percent
to Romney's 46 percent. Most national polls showed roughly
similar results.
A series of swing state polls found Obama was clinging to
slender leads in five of the eight most heavily contested states
- Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nevada and New Hampshire. Romney in
most polls has a slight lead in Florida, while Virginia and
Colorado were effectively tied.