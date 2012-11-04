* Candidates rally support, woo undecideds in tight race
* Polls show very close contest, Obama has edge in Ohio
* Romney headed to Pennsylvania for late rally
By Jeff Mason
CONCORD, N.H., Nov 4 President Barack Obama and
Republican challenger Mitt Romney sprinted to an unpredictable
finish in the last 48 hours of a close White House race on
Sunday, trying to turn out supporters and woo undecided voters
in a handful of toss-up states.
The two rivals crisscrossed the country on the next-to-last
day of a campaign that polls show is deadlocked nationally,
although the president appeared to have a slight edge in the
swing states that will decide who captures the 270 electoral
votes needed to win on Tuesday.
After months of sometimes bitter attacks and saturation
advertising in pivotal states, Obama and Romney pressed their
arguments that they offer the best solution to weak economic
growth and partisan gridlock in Washington.
The two also made direct appeals for votes in a race that
may come down to which side does the best job of getting its
supporters to the polls.
"It's up to you. You have the power," Obama told a crowd of
more than 14,000 people who filled the downtown streets of
Concord, New Hampshire. "You will be shaping the decisions for
this country for decades to come, right now, in the next two
days."
In Iowa, Romney urged more than 4,000 people in a Des Moines
hall to get out and vote - and convince undecided or former
Obama supporters to back him while they are at it. At a later
stop in Ohio, he said, "Let's make sure that we get everyone to
the polls."
Romney, the former governor of Massachusetts, renewed his
argument that he is the candidate who can offer change and reach
out to the opposition party to craft bipartisan agreements.
"Accomplishing real change is not just something that I talk
about. It's something that I've done," Romney told supporters in
Des Moines. "And it's something I'm going to do when I am
president of the United States."
Many polls show Obama with a slight but persistent lead in
Ohio, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nevada - states that would give him
more than the 270 electoral votes he needs, barring any
surprises elsewhere.
"It's really a game of inches. It's extremely close, but
things look pretty optimistic for Obama, I would say, if you do
the electoral math," Ipsos pollster Julia Clark said.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll of four pivotal states showed Obama and
Romney essentially tied in Florida and Colorado, with Obama
holding a statistically meaningless lead in Virginia of 1
percentage point. But in crucial Ohio, Obama had 48 percent to
Romney's 44 percent.
"Looking over the last few days, Ohio does seem to be more
comfortably on the Obama side," Clark said.
The outcome of Tuesday's vote will impact a broad range of
policy issues facing the president and Congress, including the
looming "fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax increases that
will kick in at the end of the year if a deal cannot be reached.
Thorny foreign challenges such as how to handle Iran's
nuclear ambitions and the Syrian conflict likely await the
winning candidate.
Control of Congress is also at stake on Tuesday, with
Democrats now expected to narrowly hold their majority in the
Senate and Republicans favored to hold control of the House of
Representatives.
OBAMA'S SWING STATE EDGE
Republicans said they see hope in early voting in key
states, which mostly shows Democrats casting more early ballots
but not at the pace that Obama set in his victory in 2008 over
Republican John McCain by 7 percentage points.
"What we're seeing consistently ... is that there is a
general underperforming in places where President Obama needs to
do well and there's an over-performing in places where Governor
Romney does well," Romney's political director Rich Beeson said
on "Fox News Sunday."
Obama campaign adviser David Axelrod said Obama's early
leads in states like Nevada, Iowa and the vital swing state of
Ohio would hold up on Election Day, even if he does not repeat
the size of his victory in 2008.
"I'm not suggesting we're going to win by the same margin we
won in 2008. They are comparing themselves to John McCain, who
had virtually no ground operation in many of these states,"
Axelrod said on "Fox News Sunday."
"So, yes, they are going to do a little better than McCain
did, and we may not do as well as we did in 2008, but we're
doing plenty well - and well enough to win this race," he said.
Obama and Romney made stops on Sunday in Ohio, perhaps the
most critical of the swing states. As Romney's plane arrived at
the Cleveland airport on Sunday, Air Force Two carrying Vice
President Joe Biden was leaving.
Ohio is particularly critical for Romney. If he loses the
state, Romney would need a breakthrough in another state where
polls currently show him trailing.
That reality helped fuel Romney's stop planned for later on
Sunday in Democratic-leaning Pennsylvania, where polls show the
race has tightened but Obama still leads. Romney advisers say
the trip to Pennsylvania, where Romney only started advertising
last week, was a sign of momentum.
"The map has expanded," Romney senior adviser Ed Gillespie
said on ABC's "This Week" program. "We have been able to expand
into Pennsylvania while fully funding and staying current with
everything we need to be doing in Florida and Virginia and
Ohio."
The Obama camp said the Pennsylvania move was a sign of
desperation from a campaign that realizes it cannot win enough
electoral votes in the battleground states it has been
contesting.
"This is a desperate ploy at the end of a campaign. To win
Pennsylvania, Governor Romney would have to win two-thirds of
the independents. He is not going to do that," White House
senior adviser David Plouffe said on ABC.
Both candidates were getting plenty of help in the late
stages from their running mates, Biden and Wisconsin congressman
Paul Ryan. Obama also got help at his New Hampshire rally from
popular former President Bill Clinton.
Ryan joined fans holding tailgate parties outside a Green
Bay Packers football game in Wisconsin.
While campaigning in Ohio, Biden joked that the end of
Daylight Savings Time in the United States on Sunday was
Romney's favorite day because he could officially turn back the
clock.