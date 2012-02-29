(Adds new quotes, details, previous TOLEDO)
By Sam Youngman
BEXLEY, Ohio Feb 29 Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney appealed for the support of
working-class Americans in industrial Ohio on Wednesday, a day
after narrowly averting a humiliating defeat by rival Rick
Santorum in Romney's home state of Michigan.
Romney focused almost exclusively on the U.S. economy,
China and stiff criticism of President Barack Obama's leadership
at his first campaign events after Tuesday's Michigan primary.
"The reason I won yesterday in Michigan and Arizona is
because I'm talking about the issue people care most about and I
understand that issue," Romney said at a rally in Bexley,
outside the state capital of Columbus.
"Rick Santorum's a nice guy, but he's an economic
lightweight," said Romney, who made a fortune as a private
equity executive.
Ohio, one of 10 states to hold primaries or caucuses on
"Super Tuesday" next week, is a politically divided state that
will be crucial in the November election, when the Republican
nominee will face Democratic President Barack Obama.
Romney has reclaimed front-runner status in the
state-by-state race for the Republican nomination but to
solidify that standing - or avoid losing it - he must win Ohio
over his chief rival: the former senator from Pennsylvania
Santorum.
Romney also rolled to an easy victory in Arizona on Tuesday,
but all eyes were on Michigan, where Santorum, known for his
religious conservatism, posed an unexpectedly stiff challenge.
Romney's margin of victory was only 3 percentage points in the
state where he grew up and where his father was governor in the
1960s.
Santorum won about half of Michigan's 30 delegates with his
strong second-place finish. Spending the day campaigning in
Tennessee, he claimed victory in Michigan and promised to fight
on for the nomination.
"We're doing battle, we'll be there (Ohio) a couple of times
this week. We're going to be in Tennessee, Oklahoma, Washington
state and Georgia - we're going to compete, and we're going to
do exceptionally well on Super Tuesday," he said on Fox News.
Washington state holds its caucuses on Saturday.
Tuesday's results were enough to ease pressing concerns
about Romney's ability to win over the conservative Republican
base and solidify his lead among Republicans.
But the slim margin of victory made clear that the party
could face a long slog before anointing its presidential
candidate. Republican leaders worry that an extended,
acrimonious primary battle will damage the eventual nominee.
Romney's approval ratings have fallen as the race has heated up.
Republicans are particularly concerned about Ohio, a swing
state they believe is a must win if they are to take the White
House. The primary in the diverse state will also gauge both
Romney and Santorum's ability to draw a broad range of voters.
ECONOMY, CONTRACEPTION AND GUNS
Focusing on the economy should help.
Gallup poll data showed registered U.S. voters rate the
economy the most important issue in the 2012 presidential race,
followed by jobs, the budget deficit and Obama's healthcare law.
Social issues were least important.
"I've always leaned toward Romney instead of Santorum," said
Susan Howard, of Bexley. "I definitely want to hear about the
economy, taxes, Obamacare. The (social) issues will fall into
place. Getting people back to work, that's the key for me."
The fervently Roman Catholic Santorum has appealed to the
religious right with his stands against gay rights and
contraception. Adding a populist economic message tied to his
working-class roots as the grandson of a coal miner, he has led
in nationwide polls since winning contests in Missouri,
Minnesota and Colorado on Feb. 7.
Exit polls on Tuesday showed Romney had strong support from
wealthier voters and those over 65.
Santorum carried the most conservative voters, those who
said the religious views of candidates were important and those
who were less affluent and educated.
The Harvard-educated Romney, who has a personal fortune
estimated at some $250 million, has struggled to connect with
blue-collar voters, making a series of gaffes such as offering
at $10,000 bet that served as reminders of his vast fortune.
His centrist record as governor of Massachusetts also
worries some conservatives, while some evangelical Christians
view his Mormon religion as a cult.
On Wednesday, Romney may have misstepped again, by replying
when asked about gun control that he had guns himself, but would
not say where. "Not going to tell you where they are," he said.
"Don't have them on myself either."
Opposition to gun laws are a litmus test in U.S. Republican
politics and Romney ran into trouble while campaigning in 2007
by saying he owned guns and then had to retract when it turned
out they belonged to his son.
Earlier on Wednesday, Romney visited the a fence post
factory in Toledo, Ohio, where he told about 100 people, "I want
to go to work for the American worker."
(For more on the Republican presidential campaign click on
)
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Patricia Zengerle in
Washington and Steve Holland in Detroit; Writing by Patricia
Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Christopher Wilson)