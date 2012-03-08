* Romney campaign labels Santorum 'insider's insider'
* Santorum challenges idea of Romney as inevitable nominee
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, March 8 Mitt Romney's
presidential campaign would like to be focusing its attacks on
Democratic President Barack Obama around now.
But after failing to seize control of the Republican
nomination race on "Super Tuesday," Romney cannot shake off
rival Rick Santorum, whom he criticized on Thursday as a
political insider.
Opening up a new front against Santorum, the
Romney campaign accused him of being a lobbyist in his home
state of Pennsylvania even before he went to Washington in 1991.
Romney's campaign also attacked Santorum for holding regular
meetings with lobbyists as a U.S. Senate leader, part of the
Republican "K Street Project" seeking to increase the party's
influence in the capital.
"Senator Santorum's claims to be a Washington outsider are
at odds with the facts. After serving as a lobbyist in
Pennsylvania before running for Congress, Santorum became a
go-to guy for D.C. lobbyists while he served in the Senate,"
Romney spokeswoman Andrea Saul said in a statement headlined:
"Lobbyist/Congressman/Senator Rick Santorum: The Insider's
Insider."
With an appeal to evangelicals and conservatives that Romney
often lacks, Santorum is challenging the idea his rival is the
inevitable Republican nominee to face Obama in November's
election.
Santorum could pick up support in a series of primary fights
this month in the kind of strongly Republican states where the
former Massachusetts governor has had little success so far.
To help fend off the challenge, the Super PAC outside
spending group that supports Romney - by far the biggest
fundraiser in the Republican field - has been pouring millions
of dollars into anti-Santorum advertising.
Conservative Kansas, where Santorum is the favorite, holds
its caucuses on Saturday. Alabama and Mississippi, two Southern
states where evangelical Christians are a big voting bloc, have
primaries on Tuesday.
Romney would dearly like to win in any of those strongly
Republican states, after securing most of his primary and caucus
victories to date in states that supported Obama in the 2008
election.
AD BUYS
Restore our Future, the Super PAC supporting Romney, has
been on the air in Alabama and Mississippi with anti-Santorum
ads for days, spending nearly $3 million.
The group is already buying $1.4 million in advertisements
in two states that do not vote for weeks. Restore our Future
spent more than $909,000 in Illinois, which holds its primary on
March 20, and more than $431,000 in Louisiana, where the primary
is March 24.
A pro-Santorum Super PAC, called the Red, White and Blue
Fund, retaliated by spending $500,000 to air ads attacking
Romney in Alabama and Mississippi.
Santorum spent Thursday campaigning in Alabama, where he
called for a strong defense at a state-owned space museum.
Romney campaigned in Mississippi, as did Newt Gingrich, a
former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from
Georgia.
Now running third in national polls, Gingrich canceled
campaign stops in Kansas to stake his campaign on strong
performances in Southern contests near his home state. He has
refused to heed calls to leave the nomination race.
Romney won six of the 10 states up for grabs in this week's
"Super Tuesday" races, but Santorum won three and Gingrich
captured one, keeping alive both their hopes and the likelihood
the nomination race will continue for months.
(Additional reporting by Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen;
Editing by Peter Cooney)