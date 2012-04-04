(Adds poll, context, quotes from Santorum and analyst)
By Lily Kuo
WASHINGTON, April 4 Republican candidate Mitt
Romney accused President Barack Obama on Wednesday of being
"intent on hiding" his true positions, in a growing war of words
between the two men who are increasingly likely to face off in
November's presidential election.
Romney slammed Obama a day after winning three presidential
primaries and moving closer to finally clinching the Republican
nomination.
The former Massachusetts governor cited remarks by Obama to
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev last week that embarrassed the
U.S. president when they were caught on camera. Obama assured
the Russian leader that he would have "more flexibility" to work
on missile defense after the Nov. 6 election.
"He is intent on hiding. You and I will have to do the
seeking," Romney said in a speech to a conference of news
executives. Romney, who is known for his stiffness on the
campaign trail, seemed relaxed while giving remarks that focused
exclusively on Obama rather than his Republican rivals.
Romney was speaking at the same conference where Obama
attacked him on Tuesday in comments that gave a clear signal
that the general election campaign is effectively under way.
Obama mentioned Romney by name, a move he had avoided before
then, and criticized him for supporting a Republican budget plan
that would make stark cuts in Medicare and other programs for
the poor and elderly.
In a wide-ranging speech hitting Obama's record in office,
Romney answered the criticisms.
"DISTORTIONS AND INACCURACIES"
"I looked at what the president said. There were just so
many things that I found to be distortions and inaccuracies,
it's hard to give a full list," he said.
"President Obama came here yesterday and railed against
arguments no one is making and criticized policies no one is
proposing. It's one of his favorite strategies - setting up
straw men to distract from his record."
"It's very clear that Romney now appears to be a prohibitive
frontrunner and the Obama campaign, which had presumed it would
have to deal with Romney all along, has now directly attacked
him," said Thomas Hollihan, who teaches media and politics at
the University of Southern California.
After his election victories in Washington, D.C., Maryland
and Wisconsin, Romney now has more than half the 1,144 delegates
needed to win the nod from his party.
But he must first knock out conservative Republican rival
Rick Santorum. A battle is brewing at the April 24 primary in
Pennsylvania, Santorum's home state.
The former Senator vowed on Tuesday to win the state and go
on into May when more conservative states like North Carolina
and Texas will vote.
"We have to win here. ... We have a strong base of support
here, and we're going to work very, very hard. And then we're
going to get into May, and May looks very, very good," he said
in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
In a campaign where independent voters will be a critical
voting bloc, Santorum's departure from the campaign could free
Romney to move to the middle in effort to court them.
Obama leads Romney 48 to 39 percent in a dozen battleground
states which could swing for either party in the general
election, according to a Gallup poll on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Sam Youngman; Editing by Jackie Frank)