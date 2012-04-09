By Samuel P. Jacobs
| WASHINGTON, April 9
WASHINGTON, April 9 With his Republican opponent
now almost certain to be Mitt Romney, a multi-millionaire,
President Barack Obama is trying to put fairer taxes at the
center of his re-election campaign, but a new poll suggests the
message may fall flat in swing states.
Obama will talk about taxes in Florida on Tuesday when he
delivers a speech in support of the "Buffett Rule," a measure to
insure a 30 percent tax on income over $1 million earned by
wealthy Americans.
Vice President Joe Biden will travel to the battleground
state of New Hampshire on Thursday also to discuss taxes. The
Obama campaign sees the issue as a weak point for Romney, a
former private equity executive and ex-governor of
Massachusetts.
"Middle class families are taking it on the chin right now
and they don't see others doing their fair share," Wisconsin
Democratic congresswoman Tammy Baldwin said in a conference call
set up by the Obama campaign.
But Obama's push on tax fairness may be falling on deaf ears
in the swing states where the Nov. 6 election will likely be
decided.
In 12 battleground states, 80 percent of independent voters
lacking strong views on either Obama or Romney said they prefer
a candidate who focuses on creating economic opportunity rather
than reducing income inequality, according to a poll by the
moderate Democratic group Third Way released on Monday.
All the same, Obama leads probable Republican presidential
candidate Romney by 35 percent to 29 percent among the same
group of "swing independents" in the poll.
Obama's renewed focus on tax rates comes as the White House
stares down foreboding economic news elsewhere.
High gasoline prices hovering near $4 a gallon are set to
remain a hurdle to re-election for Obama and hiring slowed in
March, though the unemployment rate dipped to 8.2 percent from
8.3 percent.
"President Obama and his team are desperate to avoid talking
about last Friday's incredibly weak jobs report, which is why
they create sideshows to distract people from what really
matters," said Andrea Saul, a spokeswoman for Romney.
"Apparently, the only job the White House is interested in
saving belongs to Obama. Everyone else will have to continue to
suffer. Mitt Romney is running for president to put America back
to work," she added.
"BUFFETT RULE" IN CONGRESS
Democrats in Congress are working with the White House to
call attention to low tax rates paid by wealthy Americans.
On April 16, the Senate will take up the "Buffett Rule"
although it is unlikely to be approved as Democrats lack the 60
votes needed to bring the issue to a full vote.
The proposal is named after billionaire investor and Obama
supporter Warren Buffett who has said it is unfair that he pays
a lower effective tax rate than many ordinary Americans,
including his secretary.
So central is Buffett's case to the White House's tax
message that his secretary Debbie Bosanek sat alongside first
lady Michelle Obama during the State of the Union speech in
January to make the point that secretaries can pay a higher tax
rate than their rich bosses, who often earn most of their money
from investments rather than a paycheck.
Obama's proposed change in tax policy would raise $47
billion in revenue over the next decade, according to the Joint
Committee on Taxation, a congressional score keeper.
As well as increasing revenue and possibly appealing to
middle-class voters, the Obama campaign's focus on taxes has the
added benefit of taking direct aim at Romney
In January, Romney came under criticism, even from within
the Republican Party, for paying a low tax rate. He later
released his tax returns from 2010 and 2011, showing that he
paid an effective tax rate of 14.5 percent during the two-year
period.
Romney earns most of his income from investment profits,
dividends and interest.
The Romney campaign team says it is happy to discuss taxes
and their candidate's plans to lower rates across the board.
Republicans accuse Obama of trying to start class warfare by
targeting the rich.
"This is kind of like spring training," said one Republican
operative familiar with the Romney campaign. "The Democrats are
trying out different lines on taxes. If they want to argue over
whether we want to lower taxes or not, that is fine with the
Romney folks."
The Obama campaign has called for Romney to release the last
23 years of his tax returns - the number Obama's team says
Romney provided to former presidential candidate John McCain in
2008 when he was being considered as a running mate.
Last week, Romney adviser Eric Fehrnstrom told MSNBC that
Romney's financial disclosures were "sufficient." During the
2008 campaign, then-Senator Obama released his own tax returns
dating back to 2000.
(Editing by Alistair Bell and Christopher Wilson)