* Romney raises nearly $5 million after court ruling
* Adds "greater urgency" to election
* White House calls mandate levy a penalty, not tax
By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, June 29 Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney took his fight against President Barack
Obama's newly upheld healthcare law out on the campaign trail on
Friday, attempting to use it to galvanize support for his bid to
oust Obama on Nov. 6.
Campaign supporters of Obama sought to blunt Republican
criticism that the law will amount to a new tax increase on
Americans. A 5-4 majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices ruled
the law constitutional on Thursday by saying it falls under
Congress' authority to levy taxes.
Romney, at a fundraiser in New York, said the court's
decision calls for "greater urgency, I believe, in the election"
and that in order to replace Obama's healthcare law "you've got
to replace President Obama."
His supporters have responded, pouring nearly $5 million in
campaign donations in little more than 24 hours since the ruling
was unveiled. Obama's campaign insisted Obama had raised more
but did not disclose a number.
Obama's court victory protects his landmark domestic policy
achievement but also leaves him open to election-year attacks
from Republicans who say the law kills jobs by putting a burden
on small businesses.
A ruling by the court that the centerpiece of Obama's law -
the "individual mandate" which requires Americans to have health
insurance - is in fact a tax, gives Republicans an extra stick
with which to hit the Democratic incumbent.
The White House and Obama's campaign argued the court was
wrong to label it a tax. Those who refuse the law's mandate to
buy health insurance would be required to pay a fine. Only about
1 percent of Americans would likely fall under this category,
the administration said.
"So your choice is to purchase health care reform or a
penalty will be administered," White House spokesman Jay Carney
told reporters aboard Air Force One.
The Supreme Court ruling fell in the midst of a tense period
in the presidential campaign with Obama and Romney running
closely in opinion polls and trying to define each other as
unfit for the White House.
In a sign of the bitterness of the fight, the Romney
campaign on Friday issued an ad featuring Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton criticizing Obama during the 2008 campaign.
Obama's primary opponent at the time, Clinton accused her
fellow Democrat of lying about her record and said "shame on you
Barack Obama." The ad is running in the swing states of Ohio,
New Hampshire, Nevada, Colorado, North Carolina, Virginia and
Iowa.
TAX ISSUE
The Obama campaign accuses Romney of double standards by
criticizing the requirement to buy health insurance even though
it formed part of the healthcare plan he developed for
Massachusetts when he was governor there.
"That was right then, you should ask why he doesn't think
it's not right now," Obama senior strategist David Axelrod told
NBC's "Today" show.
Romney has offered few specifics on how he would replace the
Obama reforms, although he said he would work to retain popular
provisions such as blocking insurance companies from forbidding
coverage of patients with pre-existing medical conditions.
David Yepsen, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy
Institute at Southern Illinois University, said the tax issue
may catch fire in the campaign.
"I think that's going to be a fair argument to take to
voters. Obama says he's not raising taxes, the Supreme Court
says this is a tax. Voters are going to have to decide whether
they like this idea," said Yepsen.
The Romney campaign says the law would a have far bigger
impact on taxes than just penalizing people who refuse to buy
insurance, but instead would raise $500 billion over 10 years.
This charge is based on a March 2011 estimate from the
non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, which said the
legislation will increase federal revenues in various ways,
mostly by increasing the Hospital Insurance payroll tax and
imposing fees on certain manufacturers and insurers. Democrats
have disputed that.
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey;
Editing by Philip Barbara)