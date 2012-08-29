* Obama's economic leadership a target
* Ann Romney shows a softer side of her husband
* Paul backers and conservatives disrupt early session
* Hurricane hits Gulf Coast before Katrina anniversary
By John Whitesides and Matt Spetalnick
TAMPA, Fla., Aug 28 Republicans launched a sharp
assault on President Barack Obama's economic record on the first
full day of their convention on Tuesday and praised Mitt Romney
as a leader who could rein in big government and kick-start a
stagnant economy.
After a storm threat delayed the gathering one day,
Republicans formally nominated Romney and his running mate, Paul
Ryan, to challenge Obama for the White House in a Nov. 6
election that polls show is tight.
Republicans repeatedly accused Obama of being hostile to
small business owners, burying them under high taxes and
excessive regulations that stunted job growth. His signature
healthcare overhaul, they said, was big government run amok.
"It's time to end this era of absentee leadership in the
Oval Office and send real leaders to the White House. America
needs Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan and we need them right now,"
said Chris Christie, the combative New Jersey governor who
delivered the convention's keynote address.
"Mitt Romney will tell us the hard truths we need to hear to
put us back on the path to growth and create good-paying private
sector jobs again in America," he said.
Republicans are using the convention to make the case for
booting Obama from office while presenting a softer side of
Romney, who has struggled to overcome a "likability gap" with
the president and refute critics who paint him as a job-killing,
out-of-touch former private equity executive.
Obama, campaigning in Iowa and Colorado, dismissed the
Republican attacks and told a rally in Ames, Iowa, that the
agenda his political foes were rolling out in Tampa made for a
"pretty entertaining show."
He also accused Republicans of stretching the truth in a
multi-million-dollar ad effort to get him out of the White
House.
"They'll just make stuff up if they have to. They're doing
it already," he said at an event in Fort Collins, Colorado.
"Sometimes -- how do I put this nicely? -- they will just fib."
Polls show Romney trails Obama badly with women, and the
convention featured a series of women speakers capped by
Romney's wife, Ann. She said her husband had attacked every
challenge - from reviving the struggling Salt Lake City Olympics
to helping her battle multiple sclerosis and breast cancer.
"At every turn in his life, this man I met at a high school
dance has helped lift up others," Ann Romney told the
convention. At one point she shouted to fans: "I love you,
women."
"A storybook marriage? Nope, not at all. What Mitt Romney
and I have is a real marriage," she said in a speech timed to
air during the one hour of prime-time coverage by U.S. broadcast
television networks. "You can trust Mitt."
The former Massachusetts governor, who flew to Tampa earlier
in the day, came onstage and gave his wife a kiss after her
speech, getting a rousing reception from delegates.
But even as Republicans tried to show a united front against
Obama, it was clear the bitter party divisions evident in the
long and bruising presidential primary battle have not been
resolved.
'DISENFRANCHISED'
Supporters of libertarian congressman Ron Paul of Texas and
other conservative activists briefly disrupted the opening
session, booing a decision to unseat Paul delegates from Maine
and institute rules changes they believe will weaken their power
in the next election cycle.
The rules changes, approved by the convention on a voice
vote, will bind delegates to the results of a statewide vote and
reduce the role of smaller state-level conventions where Paul
had success.
Opponents of the move said Romney's operatives and the
party's establishment were trying to freeze them out. Some noted
that during the state-by-state roll call of delegates to count
votes for the nomination, only Romney's vote totals were
announced from the podium.
"We were disenfranchised by our party. We won't participate
with this chaos," said Russell Montgomery, 52, of St. George,
Maine. "We won't legitimize this fiasco. This is as bad as the
other party - the corruption."
Former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, Romney's chief rival in
the primaries and a favorite of social conservatives who have
had trouble warming to the former Massachusetts governor,
addressed the convention but mentioned Romney by name only three
times.
"Under President Obama, the dream of freedom and opportunity
has become a nightmare of dependency with almost half of America
receiving some government benefit," Santorum said.
Republicans painted Obama as a force for expanding
government and said his policies had failed to bring down high
unemployment or control budget deficits and federal debt.
The theme for the night, "We Built It," was a reference to
Obama's "you didn't build that" comment in July that Republicans
have used as an attack line against him. The comment referred to
the government help that business owners receive.
"We can do better. We can do a lot better. It starts with
throwing out the politician who doesn't get it, and electing a
new president who does," House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner said.
Republicans hope the convention will not be overshadowed by
Hurricane Isaac, which hit the Louisiana coast not far from New
Orleans on Tuesday night, just before the seventh anniversary of
Hurricane Katrina's deadly strike on the city. They also worry
about being seen celebrating Romney's nomination while swathes
of the Gulf Coast are under storm threat.
While Tampa was spared the brunt of Isaac, a destructive
landfall in Louisiana could create uncomfortable split-screen
television images of the convention juxtaposed with the
hurricane.
The Republicans used the first night to highlight some of
their rising stars. Christie's speech, aimed at firing up the
party's conservative base, offered plenty of lessons he learned
as a Republican governor in Democratic New Jersey who has become
known for his in-your-face style.
"I know this simple truth and I'm not afraid to say it: our
ideas are right for America and their ideas have failed
America," Christie said. "We win when we make it about what
needs to be done; we lose when we play along with their game of
scaring and dividing."
Delegates said Christie's speech set the right tone for the
gathering, which concludes on Thursday with Romney's nationally
televised acceptance speech.
"It was powerful. The message was on target, reducing the
deficit, reducing unemployment," said David Rusate, from
Southbury, Connecticut, said of Christie. "He's a real people's
man."
Artur Davis, a black former Democratic congressman from
Alabama who switched to a Republican, said he had been fooled by
Obama's promises in 2008.
"But dreams meet daybreak: the jobless know what I mean, so
do the families who wonder how this administration could wreck a
recovery for three years and counting," Davis said.