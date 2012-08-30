* Ryan says he and Romney will offer voters a clear choice
* Challenges Democrats to campaign debate on Medicare
* Vows not to duck tough issues
By John Whitesides and Matt Spetalnick
TAMPA, Fla., Aug 29 Paul Ryan promised on
Wednesday that he and Republican presidential contender Mitt
Romney would make the tough choices needed to lead a U.S.
economic turnaround that generates jobs and cuts government
spending and debt.
Ryan accepted his nomination as Romney's running mate at the
Republican convention in Tampa, Florida, drawing repeated roars
from delegates as he vowed to challenge President Barack Obama's
economic policies and confront Democrats on changes to the
popular Medicare health program for seniors.
A fiscal conservative and budget expert, Ryan said the White
House race would offer "the clearest possible choice" in the
Nov. 6 election about possible remedies f o r a sluggish economy
and high unemployment.
"Before the math and the momentum overwhelm us all, we are
going to solve this nation's economic problems," Ryan said in a
speech that introduced the little-known Wisconsin congressman to
voters.
"We will not duck the tough issues - we will lead. We will
not spend four years blaming others - we will take
responsibility," he said. "So here's the question: Without a
change in leadership, why would the next four years be any
different from the last four years?"
Ryan pointed out his elderly mother, Betty, in the audience
when talking about Medicare and drew laughs when he mocked
Romney's old-fashioned choices in music.
But the Obama campaign criticized Ryan for misleading voters
on Medicare, a deficit reduction plan in Congress and even a
factory closure in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin.
"If Paul Ryan was Pinocchio his nose would be back in
Janesville about now," Obama campaign spokeswoman Jen Psaki said
on Twitter.
Romney's selection of Ryan, chairman of the House of
Representatives Budget Committee, has energized party
conservatives who have doubted Romney at times and has put
Ryan's proposed changes to Medicare at the center of the
campaign debate.
Ryan's budget plan would rein in government spending and
shift some Medicare participants into private insurance plans
purchased with the help of government subsidies, a proposal that
Democrats charge would put future benefits for seniors at risk.
On the second full day of the convention, Republicans also
criticized Obama's foreign policy and featured a parade of w omen
an d Hispanic speakers trying to broaden Romney's appeal.
Republicans hope to strike a balance at the convention
between sharp indictments of Obama's leadership and a broader
introduction of Romney's plans for the economy and the softer
side of a candidate who has had trouble connecting with voters.
It seems to be working for Romney so far. A Reuters/Ipsos
online poll on Wednesday showed him deadlocked with Obama among
likely voters at 43 percent each - an improvement for Romney
from Obama's two-point lead on Tuesday and four-point lead on
Monday.
ROMNEY'S BIG NIGHT
Ryan's speech set up Romney's big night on Thursday, when he
accepts the presidential nomination in a major speech. The
former private equity executive must make Americans feel more
comfortable with him while laying out a path to economic and an
end to high unemployment.
Then the campaign season moves into the two-month final
stretch after Democrats meet next week in Charlotte, North
Carolina, for their own convention.
The strengths of budget hawk Ryan and ex-businessman Romney
are on the economy, but the Republicans also brought out foreign
policy heavyweights at the convention.
Condoleezza Rice, who served as secretary of state under
former Republican President George W. Bush, said Romney and Ryan
were ready to lead the United States back to a role of
international leadership.
"Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan will rebuild us at home and
inspire us to lead abroad. They will provide an answer to the
question, "Where does America stand?" she said.
Arizona Senator John McCain accused Obama of allowing the
decline of U.S. influence.
At an American Legion gathering in Indianapolis, Romney
tried to counter Democratic criticism of his inexperience abroad
and accused Obama of failing to stand by America's allies.
"In dealings with other nations, he has given trust where
it's not earned, insult where it's not deserved and apology
where it's not due," he said
Foreign policy and military matters are points of
vulnerability for Romney. A trip abroad last month aimed at
burnishing his credentials was plagued by gaffes and stumbles.
But U.S. voters are firmly focused on the economy at home.
Ryan promised Republicans they could win the Medicare debate
with Democrats.
"Medicare is a promise, and we will honor it. A Romney-Ryan
administration will protect and strengthen Medicare, for my
mom's generation, for my generation, and for my kids and yours,"
he said to cheers.
"So our opponents can consider themselves on notice. In this
election, on this issue, the usual posturing on the left isn't
going to work," he said.
Republican delegate Ronda Vuillemont-Smith of Oklahoma said
the selection of Ryan would help focus the ticket on spending
cuts and reducing the size of government.
"I honestly feel that Ryan brought backbone to the ticket,"
she said.