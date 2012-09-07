* U.S. jobs growth slowed more than expected in August
By Jeff Mason and Sam Youngman
PORTSMOUTH, N.H./ORANGE CITY, Iowa, Sept 7 (Reuters) -
P resident Barack Obama charged back onto the campaign trail on
Friday and faced a withering attack from Republican rival Mitt
Romney over disappointing new U.S. jobs numbers that dimmed the
afterglow from Obama's Democratic convention.
Just hours after basking in his supporters' adulation in
Charlotte, North Carolina, Obama was hit by a stark reminder of
the challenge he faces convincing voters to give him a second
term despite stubbornly high unemployment on his watch.
As the candidates launched the final two-month drive to
Election Day, the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Obama getting
at least a small bounce from his convention, taking a narrow
lead of 46 percent to Romney's 44 percent among likely voters.
Romney had led 45 percent to Obama's 44 percent.
But the polling was conducted before the Labor Department
reported on Friday that U.S. employers added a
lower-than-expected 96,000 jobs in August - which could ensure
that any "bump" in popular support for Obama is limited and
brief.
The grim economic news followed Obama's impassioned speech
on Thursday night in which he accepted his party's nomination
and appealed to Americans for more time and patience to finish
his economic agenda.
Pouncing on the jobs data to slam Obama's handling of the
economy - the top concern of voters - Romney called the figures
"disheartening" and "simply unimaginable" as he campaigned in
Iowa.
"There's almost nothing the president's done in the last
three and a half, four years, that gives the American people
confidence he knows what he's doing when it comes to jobs and
the economy," Romney said.
While noting that the private sector has now generated jobs
for 30 straight months, Obama - returning to the campaign trail
in New Hampshire - acknowledged that: "It's not good enough. We
need to create more jobs faster."
At the same time, he pointed out that Republicans in
Congress had blocked much of his jobs plan and accused Romney of
making promises to revitalize the economy but not telling voters
how he would do it.
"If the Republicans are serious about being concerned about
joblessness we could create one million new jobs right now, if
Congress would pass the jobs plan I sent them a year ago," Obama
told a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Obama's nationally televised acceptance speech capped two
weeks of back-to-back nominating conventions for Obama and
Romney.
The address opened the last phase of a White House battle
that polls show is essentially deadlocked amid deep voter
anxiety about the economy, which Obama argued he had put on the
road to recovery even though growth remained lackluster.
Obama offered a steady-as-you-go message that outlined
priorities like creating 1 million new manufacturing jobs but
provided few details on how to achieve them. He thrilled the
crowd when he ended with a preacher-like crescendo.
Pundits' reviews were not as glowing as they were for an
address to the convention by former President Bill Clinton on
Wednesday.
BACK TO CAMPAIGN TRAIL
The latest jobs data could give a boost to Romney, the
former head of a private equity firm who has made his business
experience the centerpiece of his campaign.
He argues he is uniquely qualified to create job growth and
says Obama is not up to the job. But the Obama campaign has
sought to undermine Romney's argument by pointing out some firms
he invested in ended up cutting jobs or shipping them overseas.
Obama, who entered office during the darkest days of the
2007-2009 recession, has brought unemployment down from a peak
of 10 percent in his first year but has been unable to crack the
8 percent barrier - a fact that Romney's camp has stressed.
"This is not even close to what a recovery looks like," Paul
Ryan, Romney's vice presidential running mate, told CNBC.
Obama campaign spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the Romney-Ryan
approach was not the answer, saying that would mean "going back
to the same policies that led us to the crisis that we've been
going through to begin with."
But the unemployment data still raises doubts whether Obama
will get anything more than a limited -- and short-lived boost
-- from the convention.
Obama senior adviser David Plouffe sought to play down
expectations, saying he did not expect any major shift in voter
sentiment. "We come out of the convention with momentum. That
doesn't mean the race is going to change significantly," he told
reporters traveling with Obama.
SWING STATE TOUR
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden on Friday were in the
toss-up states of New Hampshire and Iowa for joint campaign
events. Romney's schedule was also taking him to those two
states, which could be critical to piecing together the 270
electoral votes needed to win the White House.
They are among eight to 10 battleground states that are
likely to decide the election, a list that also includes
Florida, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Colorado, Nevada and
Wisconsin.
Those states have been flooded by tens of millions of
dollars in TV ads by the campaigns, and hundreds of millions
more from outside groups allied with the two candidates.
Obama used his convention speech to acknowledge the economy
was not fully healed while making the case that it was on the
right track and he needed another term to finish the task.
Obama also dismissed Romney and Ryan as foreign policy
neophytes and mocked the Republican nominee for offending
British leaders by criticizing London's handling of the Olympic
Games while on an overseas trip there.
Seeking to turn the tables on Obama, Romney said on Friday
he had only been speaking to the British in a straight-forward
way but faulted the president for what he said was a failure to
talk tough enough with China about trade and currency practices.
"The message from last night was that the president's plan
is four more years of the four last years. And I don't think the
American people want four more years of the four last years,"
Romney said.
The Obama speech in many ways failed to capture the energy
and excitement of his 2008 nomination in Denver. But Democrats
said they were pleased with the three-day convention, which they
say could help reignite supporters' enthusiasm.
With the conventions done - Republicans met last week in
Tampa, Florida - the next big event on the political calendar is
the first of three presidential debates on Oct. 3 in Denver.