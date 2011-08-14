* Disappointing showing in Iowa straw poll dooms Pawlenty
* Bachmann gains momentum, Perry marches forward
* Pawlenty says he saw no "pathway forward" for campaign
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 Republican Tim Pawlenty, a
former Minnesota governor, dropped out of the 2012 U.S.
presidential race on Sunday a day after a disappointing showing
in a key early test of strength among his party's candidates.
"We needed to get some lift to continue on and to have a
pathway forward. That didn't happen," Pawlenty told the ABC
program "This Week" after his distant third-place finish in
Saturday's Iowa straw poll.
"I wish it would have been different. But, obviously, the
pathway forward for me doesn't really exist. And so we're going
to end the campaign," he added.
Pawlenty, who was unable to attract the support of
Republican conservatives, called his distant third place finish
"disappointing."
Conservative Republican congresswoman Michelle Bachmann
with 29 percent of the vote, Ron Paul, a congressman from
Texas, was a close second with 28 percent and Pawlenty had 14
percent.
Bachmann's campaign has been catching fire but will be
tested by the entry of another favorite of the conservative Tea
Party movement, Texas Governor Rick Perry, on Saturday.
Perry's candidacy could steal support from Bachmann,
replacing her as early front-runner Mitt Romney's top rival and
potentially bridging the gap between the party's establishment
center and right-wing activists. [ID:nN1E77C04N]
The straw poll is a nonbinding mock election that serves as
an early gauge of strength in the state that holds the first
2012 Republican nominating contest -- the Iowa caucuses
scheduled for next February.
On NBC's "Meet the Press," Bachmann sidestepped a question
as to whether she would seek the endorsement of fellow
Minnesotan Pawlenty.
"I'll be calling him today to wish him well. And he brought
a very important voice to the race. I have a lot of respect for
the governor. I know the governor. We've known the governor
many years and I'm grateful that he was in. He is a very good
competitor," Bachmann said.
DOUBTFUL DONORS
Pawlenty said that what he brought as a candidate was "a
rational, established, credible, strong record of results" as a
two-term governor in Minnesota. "But I think the audience, so
to speak, was looking for something different," he added.
Some experts had expected Pawlenty to be a formidable
candidate in the Republican field but his campaign failed to
gain traction in the early stages of the race. He was seen as a
Republican candidate who could attract vital support from
independent voters in a general election against Obama.
Pawlenty was on John McCain's short list to be the
Republican vice presidential candidate in 2008. He was a
popular two-term governor in a Midwestern state.
He left the race just days after a sharp exchange with
Bachmann in a Republican debate in Ames, Iowa. Pawlenty accused
her of having no record of achievement as a politician. She
fired back by attacking Pawlenty's record as a state governor,
including his support for a state cap-and-trade environmental
plan and for individual mandates in healthcare.
"That sounds a lot more like Barack Obama if you ask me,"
Bachmann scolded him on Thursday.
Pawlenty raised $4.3 million in the most recent quarter, on
par with other Republicans jockeying to run against Obama but
lagging well behind the $18 million brought in by Mitt Romney,
the early front-runner in the Republican race.
But in an ominous sign, some donors to Pawlenty's campaign
began to express second thoughts about supporting him.
"Well, there's a lot of factors that go into a successful
campaign. Obviously, we had some success raising money, but we
needed to continue that, and Ames was a benchmark for that. And
if we didn't do well in Ames, we weren't going to have the fuel
to keep the car going down the road," he said.
"You know, I'm from a small state. I don't have a big
national financial network or political network," Pawlenty
said.
Earlier this month Pawlenty's top policy adviser left the
campaign after less than two months.
Pawlenty highlighted his work balancing the budget as
governor of Minnesota and his support for spending cuts and
reduced government as he courted conservatives who often
dominate the Republican nominating process. He also opposed
abortion and human embryonic stem-cell research.
