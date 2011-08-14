* Disappointing showing in Iowa straw poll dooms Pawlenty
* Bachmann gains momentum, Perry marches forward
* Will Pawlenty's exit help Romney, Bachman or Perry?
* Pawlenty says he saw no "pathway forward" for campaign
By Will Dunham
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 Former Minnesota Governor
Tim Pawlenty became the first major casualty in the marathon
U.S. presidential campaign on Sunday while fellow Republicans
Michelle Bachmann and Rick Perry built momentum in the race.
Pawlenty, once seen as a strong contender for the
Republican nomination to face Democratic President Barack Obama
in the November 2012 election, dropped out a day after a
disappointing showing in Iowa's straw poll, a key early test of
strength among his party's candidates.
Former Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney is the early
front-runner in the Republican race, but he must fend off asurging Bachmann -- who won the poll -- and Perry, the governor
of Texas who announced his candidacy on Saturday in South
Carolina. [ID:nN1E77C04N]
Some experts felt Romney may benefit most from the
departure of Pawlenty -- neither of whom are favorites of the
conservative Tea Party movement that likes Bachmann and Perry.
Pawlenty touted a record of balancing the budget, cutting
spending and down-sizing government in Minnesota, but his "nice
guy" image failed to gain traction after entering the race in
May, particularly among Republican conservatives.
"I wish it would have been different. But, obviously, the
pathway forward for me doesn't really exist. And so we're going
to end the campaign," Pawlenty told the ABC program "This Week"
after his distant third-place finish in the Iowa straw poll.
"You know, I'm from a small state. I don't have a big
national financial network or political network," he said.
Bachmann won the Iowa straw poll on Saturday with 29
percent of the vote, with Ron Paul, a congressman from Texas,
was second with 28 percent and Pawlenty at 14 percent. Romney
was on the straw ballot but did not participate.
The straw poll is a nonbinding mock election that serves as
an early gauge of strength in the state that holds the first
2012 Republican nominating contest -- the Iowa caucuses
scheduled for next February.
In a round of appearances on the Sunday morning U.S. news
programs, Bachmann, a U.S. congresswoman from Minnesota,
defended her credentials to be president and called herself a
leader in the U.S. Congress fighting against Obama's agenda.
Critics question her accomplishments in the U.S. Congress.
"So being a governor and having governor-level experience
isn't the number-one requirement. It's really, who is the
person? What is their character?" Bachmann said on ABC.
"What I've demonstrated is that I have a core set of
principles that I believe in. I'll fight for them. That's what
we need in a president of the United States because a president
is more than just a manager," Bachmann added.
'SOMETHING DIFFERENT'
Pawlenty said that what he brought as a candidate was "a
rational, established, credible, strong record of results" as a
two-term governor in Minnesota. "But I think the audience, so
to speak, was looking for something different," he added.
University of Minnesota political scientist Larry Jacobs
said Pawlenty's departure "shows the Republican voter is angry
and has moved in a pretty conservative direction."
On NBC's "Meet the Press," Bachmann sidestepped a question
on whether she would seek the endorsement of fellow Minnesotan
Pawlenty. "I'll be calling him today to wish him well. And he
brought a very important voice to the race. I have a lot of
respect for the governor," Bachmann said.
Perry's candidacy could steal support from Bachmann,
replacing her as Romney's top rival and potentially bridging
the gap between the party's establishment center and right-wing
activists. [ID:nN1E77D008]
Pawlenty had been seen as a Republican candidate who could
attract vital support from independent voters wary of more
conservative candidates in a general election against Obama.
He raised $4.3 million in the most recent quarter, on par
with other Republicans jockeying to run against Obama but
lagging well behind the $18 million brought in by Romney.
But in an ominous sign, some donors to Pawlenty's campaign
began to express second thoughts about supporting him.
"Well, there's a lot of factors that go into a successful
campaign. Obviously, we had some success raising money, but we
needed to continue that, and Ames was a benchmark for that. And
if we didn't do well in Ames, we weren't going to have the fuel
to keep the car going down the road," he said.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Lambert and Eric Beech in
Washington and Todd Melby in Iowa; Editing by Jackie Frank)