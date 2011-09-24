* Perry second, Romney third among White House hopefuls
* Straw poll considered a test of strength in key state
By Jane Sutton and Steve Holland
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 24 Former pizza executive
Herman Cain surprised rival Rick Perry with an upset victory on
Saturday in a Republican presidential straw poll in Florida,
dealing a disappointing loss to the Texas governor two days
after a shaky debate performance.
Perry, leading in the polls for the 2012 U.S. Republican
presidential nomination, had needed a victory in what was an
early test of strength to salve the wounds left over from a
debate with his rivals on Thursday in which he struggled.
Instead, former Godfather's Pizza executive Cain, who is
far behind the two top-tier candidates Perry and Mitt Romney in
national polls, won with 37 percent of 2,657 votes cast.
Perry was a distant second at 15 percent, just ahead of
Romney, who won 14 percent despite not participating in the
poll. Further back were Rick Santorum, Ron Paul, Newt Gingrich,
Jon Huntsman and Michele Bachmann.
Florida's straw poll is a nonbinding popularity poll and is
significant only in terms of showing a candidate's strength in
the state. The state contests to determine the Republican
nominee do not start until early next year.
The Perry camp shrugged off the results.
"Cain won, we still have work to do," said Perry spokesman
Mark Miner. "It's his day. The conservative message won today.
We've been in this race for five weeks. We're going to continue
campaigning hard."
Miner put the focus on Romney's third-place finish, saying
Perry's chief rival has been running for president for years
and is still not breaking through.
"It's more of what happened to Mitt Romney. He's not going
to be crowned president of the United States. He's going to
have to work for it. And after five and a half years he once
again got rejected in a key state in the Republican primary
process," Miner said.
Perry created doubts among some conservatives at a debate
with his Republican rivals on Thursday, which he admitted on
Friday was not his best performance. He was criticized by his
rivals for a Texas policy that allows children of illegal
immigrants to pay in-state tuition rates at Texas colleges.
ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION
"Perry doesn't stand for our constitutional values," said
delegate Kris Anne Hall, who voted for Cain. "Perry doesn't
stand up against illegal immigration."
Perry surrogate Michael Williams, addressing the straw poll
delegates on Saturday before the vote, sought to do some damage
control for the Texas governor, who had addressed an Orlando
breakfast earlier before campaigning in Michigan.
"We're not electing a debater-in-chief, we're electing a
commander-in-chief," said Williams, adding that no illegal
immigrant in Texas had received a handout for a free
education.
Cain, a black candidate who promotes himself as a pragmatic
problem-solver with a clear tax reform plan, eagerly welcomed
the victory. "This is a sign of our growing momentum and my
candidacy that cannot be ignored," Cain said after his win.
Most political analysts give him no chance of winning the
nomination.
But Florida's Republican Party noted that, since 1979,
every winner of the Florida straw poll has gone on to become
the party's nominee. Senator John McCain won it in the 2008
cycle and defeated Romney to become the nominee.
Florida, the most populous of the presidential swing
states, is a critical test for both Republicans and Democrats.
The Florida vote was so close in the 2000 election that it led
to a ballot recount battle between Democrat Al Gore and
Republican George W. Bush, who was ruled the winner.
Romney, former Massachusetts governor, and Bachmann chose
not to compete in the straw poll but since they took part in
the debate and spoke earlier to delegates at the convention in
Orlando, Florida Republicans put their names on the ballot.
Perry issued a statement after the straw poll results were
revealed that was clearly aimed at Romney.
"Floridians and voters nationally want a candidate who is
clear on the issues and talks honestly about the future, not
someone who takes multiple sides of an issue and changes views
every election season," Perry said.
"Today's vote demonstrates that Floridians are energized
and ready to help get America working again," he said.