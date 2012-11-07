LONDON Nov 7 The world's biggest investors
expect a modest fillip for global bonds and stocks from the
re-election of President Barack Obama, as anxiety eases over
White House policy toward the Federal Reserve and China.
Even though Obama, who beat Republican challenger Mitt
Romney to win a second term, now faces a stiff battle with a
Republican-controlled House of Representatives over the looming
'fiscal cliff', investors reckon dissipating uncertainty over
Fed policy should be the dominant reverberation worldwide.
The chances of a political deal to avoid $600 billion of
automatic tax increases and spending cuts early next year
colours all outlooks for now and it will likely rein in any
rallies. But most global investors retain a broadly bullish view
on what they see as a gradual economic recovery supported by
continued easy money.
"It is, especially from a monetary and currency policy
perspective, better the 'devil you know'," said Jim O'Neill,
chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which has more than
$700 billion assets under management worldwide. "The Republican
stance on the Fed and China FX was a bit of an unknown, which
unnerved me and would have done so to the markets.
"Hopefully the result will force people to be sensible and
compromise a bit on the fiscal cliff issue, but on that I am not
quite so confident."
Four years of near-zero Fed interest rates and repeated
bouts of government bond buying and money-creation has weakened
the dollar and boosted dollar liquidity worldwide, leading to
price surges for global equity, precious metals, emerging
markets and high-yield bonds.
Since Obama's election in 2008, nominal U.S. GDP rose 9
percent over the period -- but the S&P 500 equity index
gained almost 60 percent and high-yield bonds doubled. Emerging
market equities jumped 120 percent, emerging market
debt funds have gain more than 60 percent on average and
gold has jumped 150 percent.
The Romney team's pre-election criticism of the Fed's stance
as inflationary raised concerns about whether his victory would
effectively veto any re-appointment of Ben Bernanke in 2014 and
lead to a more hawkish successor. It also cast doubt on the
future of the employment part of Fed's dual mandate on low
inflation and job creation.
Combined with Romney's pledge to label China a currency
manipulator, a move that many feared threatened a major trade
row with the world's second-biggest economy, there were some
nerves in global developed and emerging markets.
Removing these perceived risks, as a result, is seen as a
boon to global funds by reinforcing strategies based on
long-term monetary policy supports -- even if few were outright
bullish and most laced comments with "fiscal cliff" caveats.
"World markets are probably going to take the glass-half
full approach unless they are forced not too," said Ewen Cameron
Watt, chief strategist at Blackrock Investment Institute, the
strategy hub of the giant asset manager with some $3.6 trillion
of assets under management.
"So long as we don't get a major fiscal logjam, they will
look at a central bank that's now likely to keep its policy
highly accommodative into a moderate recovery and that's a
reasonable situation for equities."
ROOM FOR COMPROMISE
Cameron Watt reckons the next four weeks of debate on the
fiscal standoff are clearly crucial and in that respect the
detail of Tuesday's vote as much as the headlines are important.
"There is an argument, looking at the voting patterns and
why the Republicans lost with unemployment so high, for them to
consider whether they are too far to the right in key
battlegrounds and it will be interest whether this has any
impact on how they approach the fiscal cliff," he said.
Other fund managers were similarly hopeful, pointing to the
'Simpson-Bowles' panel's 2010 deficit reduction plan as a
template both sides could use to reach compromise.
"After a lot of wailing and gnashing of teeth, we are
hopeful of a budget agreement along the lines of the
Bowles-Simpson proposal which is based on a ratio of 3-1
spending cuts versus tax increases," said Richard Lewis, Head of
Global Equities at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, which has more
than $230 billion in assets under management.
Phil Poole, chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management, which
manages more than $400 billion in global assets, also reckons
there will be compromise and that should focus macro election
reaction on monetary and trade issues.
"Two major factors that people are pricing in the short term
is that Bernanke is here to stay so loose monetary policy and
the policy that the U.S. has already committed to will run its
course. That's positive for risk assets," said Poole.
"Second, Romney had talked of labelling China as an FX
speculator and now that will not happen and that reduces the
potential for tension between China and the U.S."
That is particularly true for emerging market debt, which
has been one of the best performing assets in the world with
gains for 12-16 percent in the year to date.
"As status quo is maintained, the main thesis is that the
Fed will maintain QE (quantitative easing) and its 'low for
long' policy. That is supportive," said Werner Gey Van Pittius,
co-head of emerging market debt at Investec Asset Management.
Van Pittius reckons this will prompt further narrowing of
the yield premia on emerging market bonds over their developed
market counterparts -- where sovereign emerging dollar debt
still has a 285 basis point pick up over U.S. Treasuries and
some 550 basis points in local currency.
