* Paper says Romney has matured since 2008
* Seen as best Republican to rebuild economy
(Adds quotes, background; byline)
By Deborah Charles
DES MOINES, Dec 17 The main newspaper in Iowa,
the Des Moines Register, on Saturday endorsed Mitt Romney in
the Republican presidential race, less than three weeks before
the state holds the first nominating contest for the 2012
election on Jan. 3.
The newspaper said Romney stands out in the field of
Republican candidates who are trying to become their party's
nominee who will attempt to stop Democratic President Barack
Obama's re-election bid.
"Mitt Romney is making his second bid for Iowans' support
after an unsuccessful run in 2008," the newspaper said on its
website in an editorial that will run in Sunday's newspapers.
"We did not endorse him then, but this is a different
field, and he has matured as a candidate. Rebuilding the
economy is the nation's top priority, and Romney makes the best
case among the Republicans that he could do that."
In an editorial entitled "Mitt Romney is the best to lead"
the newspaper said the former Massachusett governor possessed
the qualities of wisdom, sobriety and judgment.
"Those are qualities Mitt Romney said he looks for in a
leader. Those are qualities Romney himself has demonstrated in
his career in business, public service and government," the
editorial said. "Those qualities help the former Massachusetts
governor stand out as the most qualified Republican candidate
competing in the Iowa caucuses."
Viewed early on as the likely front-runner, Romney has
played second fiddle in popularity to several of the other
Republican candidates.
But public opinion polls have shown that support for the
latest front-runner in Iowa, former U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich, seemed to be fading as
Romney's firmed.
A Rasmussen poll showed Romney with a slight lead over
Gingrich in Iowa. Two other polls show Ron Paul, a libertarian
Republican congressman, moving into second place behind
Gingrich in Iowa and gunning for an upset that would almost
certainly help Romney by stopping Gingrich's rise.
The Des Moines Register made a few comments about the other
top candidates that it did not choose.
"He stands out especially among candidates now in the top
tier: Newt Gingrich is an undisciplined partisan who would
alienate, not unite, if he reverts to mean-spirited attacks on
display as House speaker.
"Ron Paul's libertarian ideology would lead to economic
chaos and isolationism, neither of which this nation can
afford."
(Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Eric Walsh)