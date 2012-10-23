Goldman says global crude stocks likely to keep falling
Feb 22 Goldman Sachs expects global crude oil inventories to keep falling due to production cuts and strong growth in demand, although stocks are likely to rise in the United States.
WASHINGTON Oct 22 President Barack Obama said on Monday that newspaper reports that Iran and the United States had agreed to hold one-on-one talks on Tehran's nuclear program were "not true."
Obama made the comment at a debate on foreign policy. The New York Times quoted unnamed U.S. administration officials on Saturday as saying that secret exchanges between U.S. and Iranian officials had resulted in an agreement "in principle" to hold direct talks.
"Those are reports in the newspaper, they are not true," Obama said.
Feb 22 Goldman Sachs expects global crude oil inventories to keep falling due to production cuts and strong growth in demand, although stocks are likely to rise in the United States.
HENDERSON, Louisiana, Feb 22 When Hope Rosinski's father gave her a six-acre plot in Louisiana more than a decade ago, she was surprised to find oil and gas pipelines crisscrossing the property.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions