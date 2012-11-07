DUBAI Nov 7 Iran reacted coolly to Barack
Obama's re-election on Wednesday, as the head of its judiciary
condemned the "crimes" of U.S. sanctions and indicated the
president should not expect rapid new negotiations with Tehran.
"After all this pressure and crimes against the people of
Iran, relations with America cannot be possible overnight and
Americans should not think they can hold our nation to ransom by
coming to the negotiating table," Sadeq Larijani was quoted as
saying by IRNA news agency.
There had been speculation that, if Obama won a second term,
the United States, which has not had diplomatic relations with
Iran for three decades, might seek to engage it in direct talks.
Obama wants to curb an Iranian nuclear programme which he
believes has a military purpose, despite Iran's denials.
Larijani recalled disappointment in Tehran after Obama first
took office in 2008: "Four years ago, Obama ... announced he
would extend the hand of cooperation to Iran," he said. "But he
pursued a different path and imposed unprecedented sanctions and
it is natural the Iranian people will never forget such crimes."
Other Iranian leaders had yet to comment.