DUBAI Nov 7 The re-election of Barack Obama may
open an opportunity for new negotiations with Iran on its
nuclear programme as sanctions pile economic pressure on its
theocratic leaders.
Having so far resisted those in the United States, and
Israel, who have pushed for military action against Iran, and
now with no more elections to fight, the president appears free
to pursue a diplomatic settlement while wielding the threat of
yet heavier commercial penalties if Tehran does not bend.
"Obama has prepared the ground very carefully and has the
option of trying to cut some kind of a deal on the nuclear issue
and that's worth a lot to him," said Gary Sick, an Iran expert
and former U.S. national security official.
Last month, the White House said the option of bilateral
talks with Iran, with whom Washington has not had diplomatic
relations for three decades, was under consideration.
The Western powers, and Israel, accuse Iran of secretly
preparing to build nuclear weapons while working on a programme
which Tehran insists is purely designed for civil purposes.
Tehran's reaction to Obama's re-election was predictably
critical and warned that Washington should not expect to
establish a new relationship with Tehran quickly: "After all
this pressure and crimes against the people of Iran, relations
with America cannot be possible overnight and Americans should
not think they can hold our nation to ransom by coming to the
negotiating table," judiciary head Sadeq Larijani said.
But there are indications Iran's leadership views Obama's
continued presence as preferable to the arrival of Romney, who
some saw as more likely to cooperate with Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu on a possible military strike on Iran.
"Obama's people are a known quantity. Iran's leaders know
Obama has held the Israelis back from launching a military
attack," said Scott Lucas of the EA Worldview news website which
specialises in covering Iran. "They didn't know what they were
getting with Romney and they were a little fearful."
In a revealing speech in Tehran last week, Iran's former
envoy to Paris and the United Nations, Sadeq Kharrazi, praised
Obama for his efforts in "reducing tensions between Islam and
the West" and trying to "move closer to Iran".
SANCTIONS
Obama started his presidency in 2009 with diplomatic
overtures to Tehran but successive rounds of sanctions imposed
by Washington and the European Union have cut Iranian oil
revenues and sharpened quarrels between factions.
"Obama was a tough president for Iran's hardliners, because
he exposed them as the problem. His ... efforts to engage Iran
accentuated Tehran's internal divisions, and created greater
international unity," said Karim Sadjadpour, associate at the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington
His administration now has a window to pursue talks with
Iran, although campaigning for next year's Iranian presidential
election could close that down in a few months time.
Israel, too, appears less poised to strike and sees talks
between its main ally and Iran as possible:
"Obama, certainly in the short term, will be much more
effective, because he already has a formulated policy," Deputy
Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon told Israeli television. "There
could be direct negotiations with Iran."
Talks are expected to resume between Iran and the P5+1 group
- the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and
Germany - in November or December after the process stalled in
June and there have been signs that Iran's most powerful figure,
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, may be ready to move forward.
Negotiations have focused on conditions under which Iran
might hold back its enrichment of uranium.
"The chances of getting negotiations up and running are much
better with Obama and he's likely to go for that," said one
Western diplomat based in Tehran. "The clock is ticking and we
need to get it sorted. If the Iranians are looking for a way to
climb down, this is a good chance."
Nonetheless, there is deep mistrust all round. Washington
and its allies accuse Iranian negotiators of playing for time to
meet further their programme and strengthen their position. Iran
has accused the West of double standards by negotiating while
imposing further punitive measures on it.
"In the past Iran has made steps towards rapprochement and
the Americans have retaliated by increasing sanctions," said
Mohammad Marandi of Tehran University. "There is explicit anger
over the attempts to wreck the economy and prevent imports of
foodstuffs and medicine which hurts ordinary people."
Many blame sanctions which have all but isolated Iran from
the international banking system but they also point the finger
at President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad for failed economic policies.
Some Iranians expressed relief that Obama secured a second term.
"We hate the policies of the U.S. and Israel, but Obama's
policies are wiser. The only chance we have for the situation
not to get worse was an Obama victory," said Tehran filmmaker
Amin, one of several Iranians contacted by Reuters from Dubai.
Many had feared that under Romney the risk of being attacked
would have risen and that Washington would have intervened in
the Middle East as it did under Obama's Republican predecessor
George W. Bush. Among them was 32-year-old dissident journalist
Mira: "Iranians," she said, "Believe war would be destructive
and would catapult the region two or three decades back."