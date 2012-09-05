CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 5 Democrats reinstated language in the party platform on Wednesday declaring Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel after Republicans accused them of showing weak support for the longtime U.S. ally.

A Democratic official said the language was being reinstated to reflect the personal view of President Barack Obama. The platform wording was changed in a voice vote among Democratic delegates on the floor of their convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

There were a number of "no" votes recorded, and it took convention chair Antonio Villaraigosa, the Los Angeles mayor, several attempts to get the "yes" vote recorded.

Four years ago, during the last presidential campaign, the Democratic Party's platform had said "Jerusalem is and will remain the capital of Israel."

But this year that language was dropped, drawing criticism from presidential candidate Mitt Romney and other Republicans.

The status of Jerusalem is fiercely contested between the Palestinians and Israel, which seized eastern Jerusalem during a 1967 war, and is among the thorny "final status" issues to be determined in any peace negotiations.

Most countries, including the United States, have not recognized Israel's declaration of Jerusalem as its capital and keep their embassies in Tel Aviv.

Previous U.S. presidential candidates, including then Senator Barack Obama in June 2008, have referred to Jerusalem as Israel's capital before elections. But as president they have always left the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv.