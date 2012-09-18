NEW YORK, Sept 18 Marc Leder, the co-chief
executive of private equity firm Sun Capital Partners Inc who
hosted a fundraiser in May in which Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney criticized supporters of U.S. President
Barack Obama, said on Tuesday he had supported people from both
political parties.
"I hosted a fundraiser for an old friend in May," Leder said
in a statement provided by his spokesman.
"I believe all Americans should have the opportunity to
succeed, to improve their lives, and to build even better lives
for their children. I have supported people from both political
parties who share this view and make it a priority, even though
their ideas on how to achieve it may differ."
A video shot with a hidden camera at Leder's Boca Raton,
Florida, home emerged on Monday in which Romney dismissed Obama
supporters -- almost half of U.S. voters -- as people who live
off government handouts and do not "care for their lives."