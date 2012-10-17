WASHINGTON Oct 16 President Barack Obama said
on Tuesday he was "ultimately responsible" for the safety and
security of the four Americans killed in last month's attack on
the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya.
"I'm the president and I'm always responsible," Obama said
during a high-stakes debate with Republican rival Mitt Romney at
Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. just three weeks before
Election Day.
The Sept. 11 killings of the U.S. ambassador and three
colleagues in assaults on the consulate in Benghazi have become
a flashpoint in the 2012 election campaign, with Republicans
seizing on the issue to accuse Obama of failed leadership.
Obama repeated his vow to hunt down those behind the attack
but he also slammed Romney for his early criticism of the
administration's response before the full extent of the
casualties was known.