By Susan Cornwell
| WASHINGTON, April 11
WASHINGTON, April 11 One of the last members of
the U.S. Senate's "old guard," Republican Richard Lugar,
stressed his conservative credentials on Wednesday in a debate
with a primary opponent who suggested he was out of touch with
Indiana voters.
L ugar, 80, who has faced token opposition in his five
previous re-election campaigns, is in an unexpectedly tight race
with Indiana state Treasurer Richard Mourdock, who is backed by
the conservative, populist Tea Party movement.
Some recent polls show Lugar leading Mourdock by single
digits ahead of the May 8 primary.
The contest is seen as a test of the Tea Party's potential
impact on the 2012 elections. The movement was instrumental in
galvanizing a populist surge that gave Republicans control of
the U.S. House of Representatives and many statehouses in 2010.
Tea Party challengers also were able to oust more moderate
Republicans in primary challenges two years ago, a trend that
Mourdock, a 60-year-old former geologist, hopes to continue in
the conservative Midwestern state.
In a live televised debate in Indianapolis, the only one
scheduled, Lugar touted his Indiana roots and a 35-year
conservative voting record and praised House Budget Committee
Chairman Paul Ryan, a lightning rod for Democratic attacks.
"I have been managing our family farm over 50 years," Lugar
said. "Thinking about corn and soybean prices about every day
... These are the conservative elements of my life and they are
expressed in my votes."
In a reference to controversy over Lugar's residency - he
has not maintained a residence in Indiana since 1977 - Mourdock
said he would not move from the state if elected.
"The first thing I am going to do to represent Hoosiers is
to be in touch with them," Mourdock said, using the folksy term
for a resident of Indiana.
"I am proud to call this state home ... It is a place, that
if I have the privilege of serving as your U.S. senator, I'm not
moving from," said Mourdock, who has tried to paint Lugar as the
consummate Washington insider.
Lugar, one of the Senate's two longest-serving Republicans,
recently reimbursed $14,700 in hotel fees improperly billed to
taxpayers, and switched his voter ID to his Indiana farm after
an election board said he couldn't vote using his 1977 address.
Lugar did not address the residency flap during a debate
that neither candidate seemed to dominate.
Mourdock conceded he didn't know as much about foreign
policy as Lugar, who has chaired the Senate Foreign Relations
Committee and would be in position to do so again should he be
re-elected and Republicans take control of the Senate.
Jennifer Duffy, senior editor at Cook Political Report, a
prominent online newsletter, put Lugar's chances of winning the
primary at 50-50.
"He has handed (opponents) a pretty potent issue" with the
residency issue, Duffy said, adding that Lugar's pragmatic and
bipartisan approach may not be appreciated as much on the more
polarized U.S. political stage.
"Lugar is definitely one of the remaining members of what I
refer to as the old guard," Duffy said, referring to a group of
senators who worked across party lines. "It used to be that
'playing well with others' was a highly valued quality in
someone. It's not anymore."
Conservative critics also have attacked Lugar for voting to
raise the U.S. debt limit, support the 2008 bank bailouts and
confirm President Barack Obama's Supreme Court appointees, and
have described the senator as Obama's favorite Republican.
Lugar's supporters point out he opposed Obama's healthcare
restructuring legislation and the economic stimulus package,
both of which are highly unpopular among conservatives.
The winner of the Republican primary will face U.S.
Representative Joe Donnelly in the general election in November.
Six years ago, Lugar was considered so invincible that he didn't
have a Democratic challenger.
(Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Paul Simao)