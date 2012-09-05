* First lady beats Mitt, Ann Romney on Twitter
* Speech boosts Barack Obama standing on Internet
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 Michelle Obama wowed
Americans with an emotional speech at the Democratic National
Convention that set the Twitterverse alight with gushing praise
and boosted husband Barack Obama's social media standing as he
makes his bid to stay in the White House.
Early TV viewing figures showed that the audience for the
first lady's address in Charlotte, North Carolina, was about
11.1 million on the three U.S. free-to-air networks. That was in
line with those who tuned in last week to hear Ann Romney speak
about her husband, Republican presidential contender Mitt
Romney.
Audience figures for cable news networks will be available
later on Wednesday.
But in social media, reaction to Michelle Obama's speech was
off the charts, and Twitter was packed with messages wondering
(and hoping) whether she would one day run for the highest
office in the land herself.
Mrs. Obama racked up 28,000 tweets per minute at the
conclusion of her speech, according to Twitter. That was double
the 14,000 that Mitt Romney saw in his convention speech in
Tampa, Florida, last week. Ann Romney's tweets per minute tally
was just over 6,000.
CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer said the first lady had scored "not
a home run but a grand slam."
Mark Iafrate, creative director for online tracking firm
General Sentiment said Michelle Obama was "the most discussed
person at the DNC," next to the president himself.
She garnered twice as many mentions as former President Bill
Clinton in traditional and social media mentions of speakers at
the Democratic convention, according to General Sentiment.
Twitter hashtags #michelleobama and #firstlady were among
the top five trending topics on Tuesday night. Mrs. Obama's
Twindex score, which measures tweeters' feelings about a
political person, rose from 71 before the speech to 84
immediately afterward.
President Obama got an even bigger boost. His Twindex score
rose from 25 before his wife took to the stage to 54 immediately
afterward. Traditional opinion polls, however, continued to show
Obama and Romney in a tight race the week of the convention.
In a canny move, the White House put out a cozy photo of
Obama and his two daughters curled on a sofa in the White House
listening to Michelle's speech. The photo notched 82,000 views
in just the first hour of its release.
Comedian and actor Chris Rock was among Americans energized
by her performance. "I'm ready to vote NOW dammit! Where's the
ballot? What day is it? Where am I? Who am I? Michelle OBAMA
ladies & gentlemen. wow," he wrote on Twitter.
Many others looked beyond the mom-in-chief mantle that Mrs.
Obama has assumed as her main role.
"I think we need to stop comparing Michelle Obama's speech
to first lady speeches and start comparing it to presidential
ones. That strong." said Twitter user Heidi N. Moore.
"Screw it, make Michelle Obama the president of the whole
damn world," said David Robert on the microblogging site.