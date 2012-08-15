Aug 15 A proposal to enshrine the right to
collective bargaining in the Michigan state constitution will
not be on the ballot in November after a state board deadlocked
on the plan backed by labor unions in a leading auto
manufacturing state.
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted 2-2 on
Wednesday along party lines on the proposal. A tie vote leaves
any measure off the ballot.
Supporters of the proposal immediately filed a motion asking
the Michigan Supreme Court to decide whether to allow the
proposal on the ballot.
Two Democrats on the board voted to place the proposal on
the November ballot, while two Republicans disagreed, with the
result that the proposal was not approved to go on the ballot.
Supporters need a decision from the court soon as the
state's director of elections has requested that the ballot for
the Nov. 6 general election be finalized by Aug. 27, according
to Dan Lijana, spokesman for the petition organizers.
Critics have argued that the Michigan measure would
discourage businesses from bringing new jobs to the state and
encourage some to leave. Supporters say it would protect working
families.
A coalition of unions submitted petitions with nearly
700,000 signatures, twice the number needed, to get the measure
on the ballot. The coalition includes the AFL-CIO labor
federation, the United Auto Workers, and the Michigan Education
Association.
Auto workers are a significant but declining force in
Michigan politics after major auto companies declined early in
the last decade and then recovered in recent years.
Only a handful of states, including Florida and Missouri,
protect union activity such as collective bargaining in the
state constitution, while 23 states have "right to work" laws
that bar employers from requiring workers to pay fees for union
representation.
Michigan's attorney general, Bill Schuette, a Republican,
said in a legal analysis that the measure was too complicated
for the ballot.
Supporters countered that Schuette's opinion was
"politically motivated and faulty," according to a statement
from the Protect our Jobs campaign.
A Michigan conservative economic policy think-tank, the
Mackinac Center for Public Policy, had opposed the measure.
"It would fundamentally change the power structure in
Michigan," said F. Vincent Vernuccio, director of labor policy
for Mackinac. "It would give government unions the ability to
veto laws enacted by the people's representatives that would
limit collective bargaining."