* Republican's favored line: "When I'm president..."
* Obama's team says Romney's optimism is an act
* President cites momentum of his own
By Sam Youngman and Jeff Mason
CINCINNATI/CHICAGO, Oct 25 He does it too often
to be a slip of the tongue.
When Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney addresses
his growing crowds, he always catches himself.
"If I'm president - when, I'm president," Romney says in his
speeches now, drawing cheers from the crowd.
Polls suggest Democratic President Barack Obama retains a
tenuous hold on the handful of states that will decide the race
for the White House, but Romney is casting himself as the man
with momentum, rolling toward an inevitable victory on Nov. 6.
Three weeks after Romney's solid performance in his first
televised debate against Obama allowed him to chip away at the
incumbent's lead in the polls, Romney's strategy appears to boil
down to this: to become president, you must act like one.
So Romney, at a brief stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on
Wednesday night, said flatly: "We're going to win."
And in Worthington, Ohio, on Thursday, he told supporters:
"I want you to know how optimistic I am. This is about to get
real good."
Analysts and Republican strategists are praising the tactic,
noting that a key element of winning undecided voters is to
convince them that they're on a winning team.
"He wants to be seen as the projected winner to get those
few undecideds in key states to feel that a vote for Romney is
for the next president of the United States," said Larry Berman,
a political science professor at Georgia State University.
Obama campaign advisers say that the Romney team is trying
to create a false sense of momentum.
They acknowledge the challenger's bounce from the first
presidential debate, but say that Obama got the better of the
former Massachusetts governor in their other two debates, and
say that the electoral numbers favor an Obama victory.
'WE PULLED AN ALL-NIGHTER!'
Obama, whose successful run for the White House in 2008 was
cloaked in the slogans "Hope" and "Change," is taking an edgier
approach in the final days of this campaign as he tries to show
that he has the momentum.
The president is striking an optimistic tone, but he also is
blasting Romney as a disingenuous candidate who changes
positions to try to fool voters.
Obama aides and outside analysts point to a projected lead
in the electoral college, early voting statistics that favor
Democrats, and volunteer enthusiasm in the president's massive
get-out-the-vote operation as evidence of Obama's momentum.
The president has drawn large crowds during a two-day,
eight-state tour that has taken him to Iowa, Colorado, Nevada,
Florida, Ohio, Virginia, California and Illinois.
The campaign said that 8,500 people showed up for an early
morning rally in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday and about 15,000
were at one in Richmond, Virginia.
"We are right in the middle of our 48-hour, fly-around
campaign extravaganza," he said to applause in Florida. "We
pulled an all-nighter last night!"
On Thursday, Obama picked up the endorsement of former
Secretary of State Colin Powell, a Republican who also endorsed
him in 2008, as well as that of The Washington Post, which could
help him in the northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, a key
area in Obama's push to win politically divided Virginia.
'EVERYONE LIKES A WINNER'
Romney's closing strategy was clear in a fundraising e-mail
his campaign sent Thursday morning. The subject line read, "The
momentum."
"The debates have supercharged our campaign. We're seeing
more and more enthusiasm - and more and more support," Romney
said in the e-mail. "This has become more than just a campaign.
It's become a national movement. Americans recognize we can do
better as a nation than we've done over these last four years."
Republican strategist Rob Johnson, who managed Texas
Governor Rick Perry's unsuccessful run for the 2012 Republican
presidential nomination, praised the strategy.
"Everyone likes a winner, and (Romney) is showing himself to
be just that with his positive vision for America," Johnson
said.
Republicans and Romney campaign officials say that opinion
polls and bigger crowds are only partial evidence that the race
is turning in Romney's favor.
The real proof, they say, is Obama's sharp attacks on the
Republican. Romney aides say Obama is acting like a desperate
candidate.
"The Obama campaign is slipping," Romney said in Ohio on
Thursday, "because they're talking about smaller and smaller
things."