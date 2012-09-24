WASHINGTON, Sept 24 U.S. billionaire casino
magnate Sheldon Adelson has set a new record in political
donations by giving $70 million to help Republicans in the 2012
elections, nearly triple the previous highest amount, according
to news outlet Politico on Monday.
Adelson, 79-year-old chairman of Las Vegas Sands Corp
, has come to symbolize a new era in U.S. campaign
finance that affords great power to individual wealthy donors
through unlimited-spending outside "Super PAC" groups. These
groups finance millions of dollars worth of advertising on
candidates' behalf.
In a rare interview with a mainstream media outlet, Adelson
told Politico he planned to spend up to $100 million --
"whatever it takes" -- to defeat President Barack Obama on Nov.
6, a stance he also made to Forbes magazine in June.
According to disclosures filed with the Federal Election
Commission, Adelson and his wife, Miriam, have contributed about
$37 million, almost all of it to Super PACs backing Republican
presidential candidate Mitt Romney, primary rival Newt Gingrich
and party peers running for seats in the U.S. Senate and House
of Representatives.
The rest of the $70 million presumably went into tax-exempt
organizations that are not required to disclose donors. Politico
reported that tax-exempt groups received $20 million to $30
million of Adelson's money but did not give further details.
Forbes magazine estimates Adelson's fortune to be $20.5
billion, much of it thanks to the exploding casino operations in
Macau in China -- which are focus of a series of lawsuits and
investigations in the United States and Macau.
The previous election-spending record was held by liberal
billionaire financier George Soros, who has estimated he spent
$27.5 million in 2004, giving to outside groups in a failed
effort to defeat Republican President George W. Bush.
Adelson is credited with almost single-handedly propping up
the failed presidential run of former House Speaker Gingrich as
he and his various family members fed some $20 million into
Winning Our Future, a Super PAC that aired attack ads against
Romney and other Republicans vying for the party nomination.
Sheldon and Miriam Adelson have given $10 million to the
pro-Romney Super PAC Restore Our Future; $5 million to YG Action
Fund, run by former aides of House Majority Leader Eric Cantor;
and another $5 million to Congressional Leadership Fund, linked
to House Speaker John Boehner, among other donations disclosed
to the FEC.