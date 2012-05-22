By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 The U.S Chamber of Commerce,
which helped Republicans make big gains in the 2010
congressional elections, is planning its most aggressive push
yet to send business-friendly lawmakers to Washington in the
Nov. 6 election.
Thomas Donohue, the president and CEO of the powerful
business lobby, on Tuesday said the Chamber planned to get
involved in 11 or 12 Senate races and 35 to 37 races for the
House of Representatives.
"We are planning on having a good year," Donohue told
hundreds of members of the U.S. small business community at a
meeting in Washington.
"Yesterday, reporters asked me how much money we'll spend,"
he said, adding that journalists suggested the group spent $50
million in the last election cycle. "It'll be a lot of money,"
Donohue said, "This is a more important election than the last
election."
The group has spent $3.4 million so far on this election
cycle, according to its public records.
In 2010, when Republicans took control of the House, the
Chamber reported spending $32 million on races, according to the
Center for Responsive Politics data. This year, Democrats are
hoping to contest scores of House seats and protect their Senate
majority in some two dozen highly-contested races.
The business lobby, which has opposed some of the Obama
administration's key domestic policies, including the 2010
healthcare restructuring law, historically stays away from the
presidential race but hits hard on congressional elections as
well as state attorneys general and elected judges races.
"Our strategy is to protect the pro-business majority in the
House and advance our interests in the Senate," said Rob
Engstrom, the group's national political director.
The Chamber is planning to invest heavily in Senate races it
considers critical, including in Massachusetts, Nevada,
Nebraska, Montana, Florida, Missouri and North Dakota.
The group, whose donors are kept secret, will "equally
invest" in dozens of key House races, such as in California,
Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Engstrom said.
Although traditionally viewed as a pro-Republican entity,
the Chamber does support fiscally conservative Democrats,
focusing on votes and policy positions that benefit the business
community over party affiliation.
Engstrom said the group, which will announce further
endorsements in coming months, has already come out in support
of incumbent Democratic Representatives Jim Matheson and John
Barrow, of Utah and Georgia respectively.
In what the Chamber called its earliest election engagement
ever, the group has already started advertising and advocacy in
31 congressional districts and nine competitive states.
Customized for each race, many of the ads attack candidates
who have supported Democratic President Barack Obama's
healthcare law. The group also has targeted those siding with
Obama in rejecting TransCanada Corp's original full
plan to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to Texas.
"We will focus our efforts on a number of issues critical to
the American recovery," Engstrom said. "These issues include
Obamacare, American energy exploration, a common sense approach
to government regulation, limiting frivolous lawsuits, travel
and tourism and investments in transportation and infrastructure
so our economy can move."
(Additional reporting by Alexander Cohen; Editing by Paul
Simao)