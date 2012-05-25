* House Majority PAC airms to win back House for Democrats
By Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen
WASHINGTON, May 24 House Majority PAC, a "Super
PAC" aimed at helping elect Democrats to the U.S. House of
Representatives, raised $1.1 million in the past six weeks,
according to disclosure documents released on Thursday.
The "super" political action committee had $1.9 million left
in cash on hand by May 16, the filing with the Federal Election
Commission showed. The group reports its financials once every
quarter but the latest filing was required because of its
activity in California, which has a primary on June 5.
In the first three months of the year, House Majority PAC
raised $1.5 million, largely from labor unions, and had $1.7
million in cash on hand.
Since March, the group received another $115,000 from the
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
Texas personal injury lawyer Amber Anderson gave $500,000
and hedge fund manager Donald Sussman doubled his earlier
donation of $250,000, bringing his total donations to the group
to $650,000. Stephen Silberstein, founder of library automation
firm Innovative Interfaces, gave $200,000.
House Majority PAC is part of an alliance of outside
Democratic spending groups formed to help the party withstand a
multimillion-dollar offensive planned by their Republican
counterparts.
Republican groups, vowing to pour hundreds of millions into
the races, hope to unseat Democratic President Barack Obama in
the White House, keep the Republican majority in the House and
take control of the U.S. Senate.
California has 13 competitive races, according to the Cook
Political Report. House Majority has reported spending $568,936
in the state's seventh and 26th districts, two races currently
held by Republicans but rated as a toss-up by the Cook report.
Democrats need a net gain of 25 seats to become the majority
party in the House.
House Majority PAC, like any other Super PAC, can raise and
spend unlimited money to help Democratic candidates or attack
rivals as long as it does not coordinate with official campaigns
or party efforts.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the
House-focused fundraising arm of the national party, last week
said it raised $6.5 million in April and had $25 million in cash
on hand - just behind its Republican counterpart.
Democratic Super PACs for their part have been badly
trailing their Republican rivals as many Democrats remain
staunchly opposed to the very notion, spawned by a 2010 Supreme
Court that removed limits on how much corporations, unions and
other outside groups could spend on helping politicians.
Many wealthy Democrats' disdain for the court ruling - along
with their dismay at the barrage of PAC-funded attack ads that
fed into the bitter campaign for the Republican presidential
nomination - put Democrats behind fundraising for PACs.
Leaders of Democratic PACs have said that donors are
beginning to step up their giving as the urgency of the Senate
and House races builds up.