WASHINGTON May 31 Majority PAC, a "Super PAC"
helping Democrats fight for seats in the U.S. Senate, raised
$1.9 million in April and May, according to disclosure documents
released on Thursday.
The "super" political action committee had $2.7 million left
in cash on hand by May 23, the filing with the Federal Election
Commission showed.
The group reports its election-related fundraising and
spending once every quarter but the latest filing was required
because of the Super PAC's activity in Virginia, which holds a
primary on June 12.
In the first three months of the year, Majority PAC raised
$1.6 million, with $1 million of that coming from billionaire
hedge fund manager James Simons. The group had $2.5 million left
in cash on hand at the end of March.
Since then, the political group received $350,000 from
Chicago media magnate Fred Eychaner and $100,000 from film
studio Dreamworks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg. Both Eychaner and
Katzenberg have also raised at least $500,000 for President
Barack Obama's reelection effort.
Cindy Harrell-Horn gave $100,000 to the group. The Walt
Disney Company announced today that Alan Horn, Harrell-Horn's
husband, had been named chairman of Walt Disney Studios,
effective June 11.
Harrell-Horn also gave $100,000 to House Majority PAC, a
related Super PAC helping elect Democrats to the U.S. House of
Representatives. House Majority PAC disclosed the donation today
as part of its latest report.
The House group was required to report because of its
spending in Arizona, which holds a special election on June 12
to replace former Democratic Representive Gabrielle Giffords,
who resigned after a gunshot attack last year left her
critically injured.
Michael Kowalski, the CEO of luxury goods retailer Tiffany &
Company, businessman Eli Broad and California personal injury
lawyer Will Kemp each gave $100,000 to the group.
Labor union the American Federation of Teachers gave the
group $300,000 and the group received $100,000 from Women Vote,
the Super PAC of Emily's List, which works to elect pro-choice
Democratic women to political office.
Both groups' donations were disclosed in reports they
submitted to the Federal Election Commission earlier this month.
Majority PAC and House Majority PAC are part of an alliance
of outside Democratic spending groups raising money to support
the party's candidates in the multimillion-dollar battle for
control of Washington against deep-pocketed Republican outside
groups.
Republican groups, vowing to pour hundreds of millions into
the races, hope to unseat Democratic President Barack Obama in
the White House, keep the Republican majority in the House and
take control of the U.S. Senate.
Majority PAC has spent $228,518 in Virginia, which looks to
have one of the tightest races for its open Senate seat of the
33 up for grabs on Nov. 6. Republicans need a net gain of four
Senate seats to gain a majority in the upper chamber of
Congress.
Most polls say the race is now a dead heat between Tim
Kaine, a former Democratic governor of Virginia and close ally
of President Barack Obama, and George Allen, a former Republican
governor who once held the Senate seat.
Like other Super PACs, Majority PAC can raise and spend
unlimited money to help candidates or attack rivals as long as
it does not coordinate with campaigns or party efforts.
House Majority PAC similarly had to file its disclosures
before last week's California primary. It reported raising $1.1
million since March, with $1.9 million in cash on hand.
Democratic Super PACs have been badly trailing their
Republican rivals as many Democrats remain staunchly opposed to
the very notion of "super" PACs and the court decision that
spawned them.
In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to remove limits on
how much corporations, unions and other outside groups could
spend on helping politicians.
Leaders of Democratic PACs have said that donors are
beginning to step up their giving as the urgency of the Senate
and House races builds up.
(Editing by Todd Eastham)