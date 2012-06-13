WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. casino magnate Sheldon
Adelson, whose millions helped prop up the now-defunct
presidential bid of Newt Gingrich, is ready to give another $10
million to the Super PAC backing presumed Republican nominee
Mitt Romney, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday
citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
The donation would make the billionaire Las Vegas gambling
mogul the largest donor to the so-called "super" political
action committee (PAC) Restore Our Future.
Restore Our Future does not comment on its donors or
donations and Adelson's spokesman could not be reached for
comment.
Adelson and his family earlier this year shelled out $21.5
million to virtually single-handedly keep afloat the Super PAC
backing former House of Representatives Speaker Gingrich.
As Gingrich's campaign faded, people close to Adelson said
his ultimate goal was defeat of Democratic President Barack
Obama, meaning Adelson would throw his support, both political
and financial, behind Romney.
Late in May, Romney and Adelson met at Adelson's Venetian
Hotel in Las Vegas, but no details of the meeting have been
disclosed.
By law, Super PACs and campaigns are not allowed to directly
coordinate, allowing Super PACs freedom to raise and spend
unlimited funds, while campaign donations are capped at $5,000
total, split between primary and general election.
Candidates can encourage donors to give to supportive Super
PACs, but their solicitations must be capped at the limits
allowed for campaigns.
Politically, Adelson, who is a director at the Republican
Jewish Coalition, seeks a stronger U.S. defense of Israel's
sovereignty and has called Obama's positions too soft. In a rare
interview with Forbes magazine in February, Adelson also said he
had concerns about Obama's economic policies.
"What scares me is the continuation of the socialist-style
economy we've been experiencing for almost four years," he said.
"That scares me because the redistribution of wealth is the path
to more socialism, and to more of the government controlling
people's lives."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)