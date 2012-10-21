* Pro-Obama group out-raised pro-Romney group in September
* Second strong month for Democratic spending groups
* Republicans still spending more on advertising
By Alina Selyukh and Patrick Temple-West
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 Democratic donors gave
unprecedented amounts of money in September to their party's
three main "Super PACs," federal disclosures revealed on Friday,
a reflection of how wealthy Democrats' reluctance to give to
such groups has faded in the weeks before the Nov. 6 election.
A fundraising laggard for much of the campaign, the
political action committee (PAC) backing President Barack Obama
raised more than a rival group backing Republican Mitt Romney,
the second consecutive month the Democratic group has done so.
The pro-Obama group Priorities USA Action raised $15.2
million in September, compared with $14.8 million for the
pro-Romney group Restore Our Future, according to new filings
with the Federal Election Commission.
Restore Our Future, a formidable advertising force whose
attack ads on Romney's Republican rivals helped him secure the
party's presidential nomination, began the crucial month of
October with $16.6 million in cash on hand.
American Crossroads, a Super PAC run by veteran Republican
operative Karl Rove, on Saturday reported raising $11.7 million
and kicking off October with $15.8 million in cash on hand.
DONORS GIVE BIG
Republican PACs have invested far more in advertising than
Obama's backers, spending $84.1 million since Sept. 10 alone,
according to a Reuters analysis of disclosures through Oct. 18.
Democratic-aligned groups spent $23.1 million in that time.
Early this year, many Democratic donors were reluctant to
donate to PACs supporting their party's candidates because they
disliked the idea of contributing to attack ads and other
negative advertising - a staple of spending by groups known as
"Super PACs" because they have no limits on how much they can
raise and spend.
In recent months, fundraising for Democratic PACs has
accelerated to counter the waves of anti-Obama and
anti-Democratic ads from Republican groups.
Priorities in September received $2 million from founder of
Newsweb Corp Fred Eychaner; $1.5 million from billionaire hedge
fund manager of Renaissance Technologies Corp James Simons; and
$1 million each from film director Steven Spielberg, DreamWorks
Animation SKG Inc CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg and New York
lawyer David Boies Jr, according to filings.
The group had $7.3 million in cash on hand at the end of
last month, Saturday's filing showed. Spending nearly three
times less than Priorities in September, Restore Our Future
started October with $16.6 million.
Restore's biggest donors in September included Texas home
builder Bob Perry and billionaire Harold Simmons.
Perry gave $2 million in September and leads all donors with
$10 million contributed to Restore Our Future during this
election cycle. Simmons gave $500,000 for the month, increasing
his total to the group to $1.3 million.
Simmons is also the biggest donor to American Crossroads.
The Dallas patron was the group's biggest donor, giving $2.5
million in September. Together with his firm Contran Corp,
Simmons has given $15.5 million to the Super PAC.
Its other big September donors included telecommunications
conglomerate Armstrong Group of Pennsylvania, which gave $1.3
million, and Jay Bergman of PETCO Petroleum Corp in Illinois,
who gave $1 million.
CONTROL OF CONGRESS
The Democratic PACs seeking to help candidates win House of
Representatives and Senate seats also saw donations rise in
September.
Majority PAC, the group helping Democratic candidates for
the Senate, announced on Friday its biggest cash haul since its
creation in 2010: $10.4 million in September, and another $9.7
million during the first week of October.
Its sister group, House Majority PAC, also had its best
month in September and is on track to double that in October, an
aide to the group said.
Democrats need a net gain of 25 seats to become the majority
party in the 435-seat House, an outcome that most pollsters see
as unlikely. Republicans need a net gain of four seats to take
control of the Senate. Most pollsters also see that as unlikely.
Scores of Republican PACs and tax-exempt groups have been
formed to support Republican House and Senate candidates.
Tax-exempt groups do not disclose their finances.
American Crossroads alone spent $27.9 million on polling and
ads, among other things, in September, filings showed.
Republicans showed greater fundraising strength at the party
level in September.
The Republican National Committee raised $48.4 million and
ended September with $82.6 million in cash on hand. Its
Democratic counterpart took out a large loan.
The Democratic National Committee, which has focused on
races for the Senate and House, raised $20.3 million in
September and borrowed $10.5 million. It ended September $20.5
million in debt, according to its filing with the FEC.
A DNC representative declined to comment on the reason for
the debt and how it might affect Democratic candidates in the
final two weeks before the election. The party had $4.6 million
in cash on hand heading into October.
The RNC reported $9.9 million in debt at the end of
September, with its $82.6 million in cash on hand.
Unlike the DNC, the Republican Party has been working
closely with its presidential candidate, Romney, who heavily
relies on its grassroots operation. On the Democratic side,
Obama's campaign has a huge grassroots organization itself and
does not need such help from its party.