* This presidential campaign costliest ever
* Romney, Republican Party amass cash as vote nears
* Adelsons give $10 million more to pro-Romney Super PAC
By Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 Mitt Romney and his
Republican allies raised more than President Barack Obama and
the Democrats in the first 17 days of October as both
presidential campaign efforts approached the $1 billion mark,
with Obama in the lead, disclosures showed on Thursday.
The tight 2012 presidential race has become the costliest in
U.S. history thanks to massive spending on advertising and
get-out-the-vote efforts by the campaigns and by outside groups
that have no fundraising limits.
After several months of lagging Obama in fundraising,
Romney, the Republican National Committee and allied state
parties overtook their Democratic rivals in October with $111.8
million raised from Oct. 1 to 17, his campaign said, a period
that included two of the three televised presidential debates.
Obama's campaign raised $90.5 million for itself and
Democratic Party allies during that period, becoming the first
in history to raise a total of more than $1 billion for an
election effort together with his party.
Romney and the RNC were close behind, taking in a total of
$919.4 million throughout the 2012 campaign so far.
Obama's campaign hedged on the $1 billion figure, saying the
total was still short of that mark - at about $988 million -
based on a tally of the cash raised since April 4, 2011, when
Obama's team and the party officially became one campaign.
Reuters totals are based on a more commonly used calculation
method that includes campaign funds starting on April 1, 2011,
and party efforts dating back to Jan. 1, 2011.
"As the Romney campaign and their super PAC allies continue
to outspend us on the air, we're making every effort to expand
our donor base heading into the final stretch," said Obama
campaign spokesman Adam Fetcher.
Romney's campaign said it had $169 million left in its own
and the party's bank accounts at the end of Oct. 17 - a hefty
sum for use in the last leg of campaigning before the Nov. 6
election and more than the $123.9 million available to Obama and
the Democrats.
"There are less than two weeks left, but we still have much
hard work to do to ensure that Mitt Romney and (running mate)
Paul Ryan win in November and bring real change to Washington,"
said Spencer Zwick, Romney's national financial chairman.
With the two men running neck and neck in polls, Thursday's
money disclosures are the last glimpse into the campaigns'
finances before Election Day.
"In an election this close, they're certainly going to try
to put every dollar to use," said Anthony Corrado, campaign
finance expert and government professor at Colby College in
Maine. "They're building up cash because they want to have as
much money as they can for the big final push."
Obama voted early in Chicago on Thursday to encourage other
Democrats to do so as both campaigns were in a hectic
last-minute dash through the handful of crucial states seen as
determining this year's winner.
WAR OF THE AIRWAVES
In a record-breaking spending spree, both campaigns have
devoted the bulk of their cash to blanketing the airwaves with
advertising.
In the first three weeks of October, the latest tally by the
academic Wesleyan Media Project found that Republicans - Romney,
his party and outside "Super PAC" groups - spent more than
Democrats on ads, but Obama and his allies actually ran more
ads.
Only candidates themselves are promised the cheapest rates
for ads, meaning parties and outside groups have to pay up.
While Romney has held a cash-on-hand advantage over Obama in
recent months, it is thanks to strong fundraising by the
Republican Party. Obama's cam p aign on its own has dwarfed
Romney's in the money stakes in recent months.
That has afforded special prominence to the deep-pocketed
Republican "Super PACs," outside spending groups that can raise
unlimited funds and buy ads on Romney's behalf as long as their
work is formally uncoordinated with the campaign.
The main pro-Romney Super PAC Restore Our Future on Thursday
reported raising $20.1 million in the first 17 days of October.
Of that, $10 million was a new infusion from billionaire Las
Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and wife Miriam, financial
disclosures showed on Thursday. Harold Simmons,
who is a Dallas banker and another top donor, gave $1 million.
The "super" political action committee had $24.2 million
sitting in the bank as of Oct. 17, the filing showed.
The pro-Obama Super PAC Priorities USA Action raised $12.7
million and had $10.1 million left in the bank on Oct. 17.
The group received last-minute help from Silicon Valley
start-ups, getting $1 million donations from LinkedIn
co-founder Reid Garrett Hoffman, Zynga CEO Mark Pincus
and Silicon Valley venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. Prominent
billionaire financier George Soros also gave $1 million.
Another strong outside money group on Romney's side is
American Crossroads, a Super PAC that is part of the effort
spearheaded by veteran Republican operative Karl Rove, a former
top aide to George W. Bush.
The group brought in $11.7 million in the first 2-1/2 weeks
of October and had $6.4 million in cash on hand at the end.
After months of staying on the campaign sidelines, natural
gas advocate and billionaire CEO of BP Capital T. Boone Pickens
gave his first $1 million to the group earlier this month.
Other notable October contributions came from top Republican
givers and the group's perennial donors Simmons, who gave $4
million, and Texas home builder Bob Perry, who gave $1 million.