By Alina Selyukh and Alexander Cohen
WASHINGTON, April 20 Mitt Romney had his best
fundraising month yet in March, but the presumed Republican
nominee remained far behind Democratic President Barack Obama in
the money game, filings with the Federal Election Commission
showed on Friday.
Romney reported raising nearly $12.7 million last month,
with some $10.1 million left in the bank as he sought to wrap up
the nomination and focus on raising money for the costly fight
to unseat Obama in the Nov. 6 election.
The deep-pocketed "Super" political action committee (PAC)
that supports Romney, Restore Our Future, brought in $8.7
million in March, with three-quarters of it remaining on hand.
Democratic PACs have struggled to match the prowess of
Restore Our Future, but Obama's campaign - spared the strenuous
nominating process faced by Romney - raised $27.3 million in
March and had $104 million still left in the bank at the end of
the month.
Both Republicans and Democrats are waging a war to raise as
much money as possible to fund crucial television and radio air
time and get-out-the-vote efforts, projected to total $1 billion
on each side of the aisle.
Romney's $12.6 million came at a time when the former
Massachusetts governor was still facing stiff competition from
his last big conservative challenger, Rick Santorum, who has
dropped out of the race.
The pro-Obama group Priorities USA - a Super PAC that can
raise and spend unlimited funds but cannot coordinate with the
campaign - is due to report its March numbers later on Friday.
While Romney just started fundraising jointly with the
Republican National Committee this month, Obama has been taking
full advantage of that option with his party organization since
last year.
The joint fund greatly increases how much a donor can give
to help a candidate, thanks to larger contributions allowed for
party organizations in addition to the campaign.
Obama's two joint funds shared with the Democratic National
Committee had about $6.5 million in cash on hand and sent $7.5
million to the Obama campaign and $10.5 million to the DNC.
Both the RNC and the DNC plan to spend nearly everything
they raise to help their candidates.
The RNC in March also had its best month, raising $13.7
million and reporting $26.7 million in cash on hand. The DNC
reported raising $7.2 million in March, with $24.4 million in
the bank.
ROMNEY'S SUPER PAC ALLIES
But donations to outside Democratic groups have lagged those
given to Republicans, a source of concern for Democrats.
Campaigns can take only $2,500 from each donor, once for the
primary process and again for the general election. Super PACs
can take unlimited donations as long as they do not coordinate
with the campaigns, and these have largely taken over the dirty
task of negative advertising.
The pro-Obama Super PAC, Priorities USA Action, has
struggled to catch up to the pro-Romney PAC Restore Our Future.
Restore Our Future on Friday reported raising $8.7 million
in March, spent $12.7 million on knocking Santorum out of the
race but still emerged with $6.5 million on hand.
The group's biggest donors last month included Texas
billionaire banker Harold Simmons, who gave another $600,000 for
a total of $800,000; hedge fund manager Kenneth Griffin of
Citadel LLC, who gave $850,000 for a total of more than $1
million; and Huron Carbon LLC, which gave $1 million and shares
an address in Florida with Oxbow Carbon, run by Bill Koch and
itself a big donor to the Super PAC.
Other big donors included Charles Schwab Corp
founder Charles Schwab and his wife Helen, Cisco Systems Inc
Chairman and Chief Executive John Chambers, New Balance
Athletics Chairman James Davis, Marriott International Inc
CEO J.W. Marriott Jr. and his brother Richard Marriott,
chairman of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc.
MORE SUPER PAC HELP
Helping Romney bridge the gap between his money power and
Obama's is American Crossroads, perhaps the most formidable
Republican Super PAC, which was co-founded by Karl Rove, former
top aide and election strategist for President George W. Bush.
American Crossroads and its non-profit sister group
Crossroads GPS have made plans to spend up to $300 million on
this election cycle and by the end of March were two-thirds of
the way to raising that sum, having hauled in $99.8 million over
2011 and the first quarter of 2012.
American Crossroads had $24.4 million left in cash on hand,
a spokesman said, and its donors were due to be disclosed to the
FEC on Friday. The non-profit Crossroads GPS is not legally
required to report its fundraising or donors to the FEC.
The groups have been running ads slamming Obama, his
policies and his party's congressional candidates. The $300
million plan covers the efforts launched last year into the rest
of the cycle, with two-thirds focusing on the presidential race
and the rest on Senate and House of Representatives races.
One of Romney's two rivals left in the Republican race is
Texas Representative Ron Paul. His campaign's FEC filing on
Friday showed he raised $2.6 million and had $1.8 million left
in cash on hand at the end of March.
Santorum, who ended his campaign on April 10, has continued
to try to raise money to cover nearly $2 million in debt he had
at the end of March, Friday's reports showed. He raised almost
$5 million that month and spent $5.8 million.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland in Scottsdale, Arizona;
Editing by Eric Walsh)