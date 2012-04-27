* Group targets Obama's energy policies with new ad
* Obama, allies to air ad linking Romney to Big Oil
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, April 26 A conservative group backed
by the billionaire Koch brothers on Thursday unveiled a $6.1
million advertising blitz in eight election swing states that
accuses President Barack Obama of wasting billions of dollars on
green energy.
The 60-second ad from the Americans for Prosperity group
accuses Obama of spending on green energy initiatives that
have led to little job creation and says that some of that money
has instead gone abroad.
"This administration has had an obsessive focus on their
global warming agenda," the group's president, Tim Phillips,
told reporters, adding that the ad is a new effort to challenge
the "flawed idea from the left that government can create
prosperity using taxpayer money."
It is the second wave of attack ads against Obama on green
energy spending from Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy group
founded by Charles and David Koch, the conservative financiers
behind the oil and gas conglomerate Koch Industries.
The latest ad will air in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Michigan,
Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio and Virginia over the next two weeks.
Those states are expected to be closely contested in the Nov. 6
election between Obama and presumptive Republican nominee Mitt
Romney.
Republicans have cited high gas prices, delay in approval of
the Keystone oil pipeline and the collapse of government-backed
solar panel maker Solyndra as evidence the White House energy
policies are failing.
The millions of "green jobs" Obama promised have been slow
to sprout, disappointing many who had hoped that the $90 billion
earmarked for clean-energy efforts in the recession-fighting
federal stimulus package would ease unemployment - still above 8
percent in March.
Obama's campaign sought on Thursday to link Romney to
special interest groups such as Koch-related entities.
"Secretive oil billionaires are making good on their promise
to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on Governor Romney's
behalf attempting to defeat the President," campaign spokesman
Ben LaBolt said in a statement.
He accused Romney of supporting subsidies for oil and gas
companies and opposing higher fuel economy standards, among
other things.
The exchange comes a day after Rolling Stone magazine
published an interview with Obama in which he suggested that
climate change would become a campaign issue this year.
Three out of four U.S. voters favor regulating carbon
dioxide as a greenhouse-gas pollutant, and a majority think
global warming should be a priority for the president and
Congress, a survey of American attitudes on climate and energy
reported on Thursday.
The pro-Obama "Super PAC" called Priorities USA Action on
Wednesday launched its own $1 million ad, in partnership with
the environmental group League of Conservation Voters, linking
Romney to Big Oil. The ad will run in swing states Colorado and
Nevada.
(Additional reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; Editing by Eric
Beech)