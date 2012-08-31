By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 31 The U.S. Republican
presidential campaign said on Friday it was launching a system
to accept campaign donations by text message.
The system, aimed at encouraging contributions from small
donors to the campaign of former Massachusetts governor Mitt
Romney, will rival a similar scheme launched by Democratic
President Barack Obama's team last week
"We recognize that people lead busy lives, but they still
want to support Governor Romney with whatever means they have,"
said Zac Moffatt, Romney campaign's digital director.
"This technology gives our incredible supporters the ability
to make a donation in seconds - not minutes - with a text
message."
Romney supporters in the United States will be able to
donate to his campaign by texting the word GIVE to number 37377.
Obama supporters can do the same by texting GIVE to 62262.
Text donations were first approved in early June and have
been touted as a means of enabling smaller donors to contribute
to a campaign marked by six-figure donations.
They can be made anonymously but have to be capped at $10
per text, $50 per month and $200 in total for one candidate or
campaign. Donations are prohibited from foreigners, people under
18 or corporations, which could also mean corporate phone
accounts.
The Obama campaign's small-donor prowess helped it set
fundraising records and win the 2008 election. In this campaign
it has been raising a notably larger portion of cash from small
checks than Romney to help fund what is likely to be the most
expensive U.S. election in history.
Analysts say the moves to secure donations by text message
could amount to a revolution in a U.S. campaign finance, which
has traditionally been dominated by multimillion-dollar
donations.
The process of political giving via text would be similar to
giving to charity: A donor would send a short message to a text
code, confirm intention and eligibility, and later pay for the
donation as part of the monthly cell phone bill.