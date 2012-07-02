WASHINGTON, July 1 Mitt Romney needs a better
campaign team if he wants to defeat President Barack Obama in
the U.S. election in November, News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch
said on a social media network on Sunday.
"Met Romney last week," Murdoch wrote on Twitter. "Tough O
Chicago pols will be hard to beat unless he drops old friends
from team and hires some real pros. Doubtful."
Murdoch, a worldwide media mogul whose News Corp owns the
Fox brand of TV networks and movie studios in the United States
also tweeted, "US election is referendum on Obama, all else
pretty minor."
A few days earlier, Murdoch wrote that Romney, the former
Massachusetts governor who has wrapped up the Republican
nomination for president, "Seems to play everything safe, make
no news except burn off Hispanics."
Recent public opinion polls give Obama a slight lead over
Romney.
(Reporting By Charles Abbott; Editing by David Brunnstrom)