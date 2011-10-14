LITTLETON, N.H. Oct 14 Four Republican presidential candidates have said they could boycott Nevada's Republican presidential nominating caucus as pressure mounts on the state to push back the contest.

Minnesota Representative Michele Bachmann, former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum announced they might skip the Nevada event to support New Hampshire's traditional status as an early primary state.

Nevada and New Hampshire are among four states authorized by the Republican National Committee to hold the first contests on the road to choosing a nominee to face Democratic President Barack Obama in the November 2012 election.

Aiming to protect the state's status, Nevada Republicans pushed up their caucus by more than a month to Jan. 14 after Florida bumped ahead its primary in a move that left the nominating process in turmoil.

But Nevada's move irked New Hampshire, which traditionally holds its primary before Nevada's caucus. Under current plans, Iowa is tentatively scheduled to hold its first-in-the-nation caucus on Jan. 3, with the Nevada caucus slated for 11 days later.

New Hampshire's secretary of state has threatened to hold the state's primary election as early as Dec. 6 unless Nevada pushes its caucus back.

New Hampshire traditionally holds its primary on a Tuesday, and state law requires it to hold its contest seven days before any "similar" contest.

A move by Nevada to push its caucus back three days to Jan. 17 could allow New Hampshire to hold a primary on Jan. 10 and still have a one-week space before Nevada's contest.

If Nevada sticks with its Jan. 14 caucus, the latest New Hampshire could hold its primary would be Jan. 7, a Saturday, and just four days after Iowa -- something state officials have said would diminish the state's status.

A spokesman for the Nevada Republican Party did not respond to messages about the state's plans.

Mitt Romney, a Republican front-runner, and Representative Ron Paul have said they will compete in Nevada, as has Texas Governor Rick Perry, who has the backing of Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, giving him a boost in a state that backed Obama in 2008.

A spokesman for businessman Herman Cain, who has surged among Republican candidates in recent polls, did not respond to messages. (Reporting by Jason McLure, Editing by Ros Krasny, Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)