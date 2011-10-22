WASHINGTON Oct 22 The Nevada Republican Party
pushed the date of its presidential caucus back to Feb. 4,
bowing under pressure not to undermine the New Hampshire
primary that has traditionally been one of the first key
contests for presidential contenders.
The state party voted to move the caucus from Jan. 14,
Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus said in a
statement. The switch eliminates a conflict with the New
Hampshire primary, which is due to take place in early
January.
Nevada and New Hampshire are among four states authorized
by the Republican National Committee to hold the first contests
on the road to choosing a nominee to face Democratic President
Barack Obama in the November 2012 election.
However, Nevada Republicans pushed up their caucus by more
than a month after Florida bumped ahead its primary in a move
that left the nominating process in turmoil.
Nevada's move irked New Hampshire, which traditionally
holds its primary before Nevada's caucus. Under current plans,
Iowa is tentatively scheduled to hold its first-in-the-nation
caucus on Jan. 3.
(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Doina Chiacu)